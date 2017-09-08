Predicting this weekend’s state, SEC and ACC winners

It’s strange how the focus of a football season can change in one play. We saw evidence of that in Georgia’s season opener last week against Appalachian State.
All the talk of Jacob Eason’s growth from a freshman to a sophomore, all the anticipation of seeing him continue to improve went away with one scramble toward the Mountaineers’ sideline. Eason, a sophomore, was hit late out of bounds and landed awkwardly, and he is out with an injured knee.
The focus quickly turned to freshman Jake Fromm, a former Houston County standout, and Fromm played well, helping lead the Bulldogs to a 31-10 season-opening win.
But now the focus turns to this week as Fromm makes his first college start.
Here are my predictions for Saturday’s state, SEC and ACC games.
Georgia at Notre Dame: All the focus will be on Fromm as his first start comes on the road at one of the most tradition-rich venues in all of sports. Don’t worry Bulldogs fans; he’ll be ready. ... Georgia.
Jacksonville State at Georgia Tech: Coming off a heartbreaking double-overtime loss to Tennessee, the Yellow Jackets play their home opener. ... Georgia Tech.
Wofford at Mercer: The Bears are raring to go for their Southern Conference opener and a chance to finally beat Wofford. ... Mercer.
New Hampshire at Georgia Southern: Yep, the Eagles were routed last week at Auburn. But this isn’t Auburn, and it’s at home. ... Georgia Southern.
Fort Valley State vs. Valdosta State: After they both lost their openers, the Wildcats and Blazers face off in Waycross. ... Fort Valley State.
Other state games
Albany State over Tuskegee
Appalachian State over Savannah State
West Georgia over Miles
Shorter over Tusculum
Kennesaw State over Tennessee Tech
Other SEC games
Alabama over Fresno State
TCU over Arkansas
Clemson over Auburn
Kentucky over Eastern Kentucky
LSU over Chattanooga
Mississippi over UT Martin
Mississippi State over Louisiana Tech
South Carolina over Missouri
Tennessee over Indiana State
Texas A&M over Nicholls
Vanderbilt over Alabama A&M
Other ACC games
Wake Forest over Boston College
Duke over Northwestern
Louisville over North Carolina
N.C. State over Marshall
Penn State over Pittsburgh
Syracuse over Middle Tennessee
Virginia over Indiana
Virginia Tech over Delaware
Last week: 16-5.
Season: 16-5.
