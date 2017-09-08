Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) will make his first college start Saturday at Notre Dame.
Peach State Sports Blog

Predicting this weekend’s state, SEC and ACC winners

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

September 08, 2017 11:42 AM

It’s strange how the focus of a football season can change in one play. We saw evidence of that in Georgia’s season opener last week against Appalachian State.

All the talk of Jacob Eason’s growth from a freshman to a sophomore, all the anticipation of seeing him continue to improve went away with one scramble toward the Mountaineers’ sideline. Eason, a sophomore, was hit late out of bounds and landed awkwardly, and he is out with an injured knee.

The focus quickly turned to freshman Jake Fromm, a former Houston County standout, and Fromm played well, helping lead the Bulldogs to a 31-10 season-opening win.

But now the focus turns to this week as Fromm makes his first college start.

Here are my predictions for Saturday’s state, SEC and ACC games.

Georgia at Notre Dame: All the focus will be on Fromm as his first start comes on the road at one of the most tradition-rich venues in all of sports. Don’t worry Bulldogs fans; he’ll be ready. ... Georgia.

Jacksonville State at Georgia Tech: Coming off a heartbreaking double-overtime loss to Tennessee, the Yellow Jackets play their home opener. ... Georgia Tech.

Wofford at Mercer: The Bears are raring to go for their Southern Conference opener and a chance to finally beat Wofford. ... Mercer.

New Hampshire at Georgia Southern: Yep, the Eagles were routed last week at Auburn. But this isn’t Auburn, and it’s at home. ... Georgia Southern.

Fort Valley State vs. Valdosta State: After they both lost their openers, the Wildcats and Blazers face off in Waycross. ... Fort Valley State.

Other state games

Albany State over Tuskegee

Appalachian State over Savannah State

West Georgia over Miles

Shorter over Tusculum

Kennesaw State over Tennessee Tech

Other SEC games

Alabama over Fresno State

TCU over Arkansas

Clemson over Auburn

Kentucky over Eastern Kentucky

LSU over Chattanooga

Mississippi over UT Martin

Mississippi State over Louisiana Tech

South Carolina over Missouri

Tennessee over Indiana State

Texas A&M over Nicholls

Vanderbilt over Alabama A&M

Other ACC games

Wake Forest over Boston College

Duke over Northwestern

Louisville over North Carolina

N.C. State over Marshall

Penn State over Pittsburgh

Syracuse over Middle Tennessee

Virginia over Indiana

Virginia Tech over Delaware

Last week: 16-5.

Season: 16-5.

Daniel Shirley: 478-744-4227, @DM_Shirley

