David Hale breaks down the week in ACC football

Clemson faces Auburn in the big ACC game this week, while Georgia Tech tries to bounce back against Jacksonville State.
David Hale breaks down all the ACC action as guest on “The Midday Sports Zone.”
September 07, 2017 12:17 PM
Daniel Shirley is the sports editor. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.
