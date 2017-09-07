David Hale breaks down the week in ACC football

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2017, file photo, Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant scrambles out of the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kent State in Clemson, S.C. Pittsburgh looks to give the ACC some credibility in a visit to No. 4 Penn State while No. 3 Clemson welcomes No. 13 Auburn to Death Valley in two of the biggest games in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Richard Shiro AP