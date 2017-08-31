Warner Robins, Peach County face off in early season area showdown

Warner Robins opened its season with a bang with a win over Northside and then got to 2-0 last week with a win over Locust Grove. Peach County got off to a terrific start last week with a win over Houston County.
The two teams face off Friday night in Fort Valley in the top game of the week in the area.
Here are my predictions for games involving teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:
Warner Robins at Peach County: The Demons can match their win total from last year Friday, but that’s going to be difficult against a talented and dangerous Trojans team. ... Peach County.
Westside at Northside: The Eagles bounced back nicely last week against Henry County and will try to make it two straight wins. ... Northside.
Worth County at Veterans: The Warhawks have a dangerous talent in Jeremy Horton, and he had a big game last week against Dublin. ... Veterans
Howard vs. Central: The Huskies won in the Macon Touchdown Club Middle Georgia Kickoff last week, while the Chargers lost. ... Howard.
Washington at Mary Persons: The Bulldogs got their first win of the season last week against rival Jackson. ... Mary Persons.
Rutland vs. Northeast: The Raiders look to keep their momentum going after their win last week over Lamar County. ... Northeast.
Manchester at Southwest: The Patriots also have plenty of momentum after beating Westside in their season opener. ... Manchester.
Crawford County at Glascock County: The Eagles look for their second straight road win. ... Crawford County.
Brookstone at FPD: The Vikings improved to 2-0 in the Macon Touchdown Club Middle Georgia Kickoff Classic with a win last week. ... FPD.
Landmark Christian at Stratford: The Eagles are set for their home opener after winning on the road last week. ... Stratford.
Twiggs County at Cambridge Christian, Florida: The Cobras had a tough time in their season opener last week. ... Cambridge Christian.
Bulloch at Westfield: The Hornets are looking for their first win of the season. ... Westfield.
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg at Windsor: The Knights are 1-2 on the season. ... Windsor.
Covenant at Sherwood: The Rams are 2-0 as they hit the road. ... Covenant.
Last week: 11-4.
Season: 16-6.
Daniel Shirley: 478-744-4227, @DM_Shirley
