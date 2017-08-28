Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson is entering his 10th season with the program.
Clemson, Florida State lead ACC into the start of the season

By Daniel Shirley

August 28, 2017 12:59 PM

Football power poll for the ACC entering the first week of the 2017 college football season:

1. Clemson

2. Florida State

3. Louisville

4. Virginia Tech

5. Miami

6. Georgia Tech

7. Pittsburgh

8. N.C. State

9. North Carolina

10. Wake Forest

11. Boston College

12. Duke

13. Syracuse

14. Virginia

This week’s games

Thursday

Presbyterian at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Central Connecticut State at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Northern Illinois, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday

Kent State at Clemson, Noon

California at North Carolina, 12:20 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 12:30 p.m.

Youngstown State at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

N.C. State vs. South Carolina, 3 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

N.C. Central at Duke, 6 p.m.

Louisville vs. Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Florida State vs. Alabama, 8 p.m.

Sunday

Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

Monday

Georgia Tech vs. Tennessee, 8 p.m.

