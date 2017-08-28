Clemson, Florida State lead ACC into the start of the season

Football power poll for the ACC entering the first week of the 2017 college football season:
1. Clemson
2. Florida State
3. Louisville
4. Virginia Tech
5. Miami
6. Georgia Tech
7. Pittsburgh
8. N.C. State
9. North Carolina
10. Wake Forest
11. Boston College
12. Duke
13. Syracuse
14. Virginia
This week’s games
Thursday
Presbyterian at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Central Connecticut State at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Northern Illinois, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday
Kent State at Clemson, Noon
California at North Carolina, 12:20 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 12:30 p.m.
Youngstown State at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
N.C. State vs. South Carolina, 3 p.m.
William & Mary at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
N.C. Central at Duke, 6 p.m.
Louisville vs. Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Florida State vs. Alabama, 8 p.m.
Sunday
Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia, 7:30 p.m.
Monday
Georgia Tech vs. Tennessee, 8 p.m.
