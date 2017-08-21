Area NFL players continue to prepare for season with preseason games

How the players from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties fared in the second games of the NFL preseason:
Erik Austell (CFCA) Houston: Played 13 plays on offense against New England.
Robert Davis (Northside) Washington: Had four catches for 36 yards against Green Bay.
Casey Hayward (Perry) Los Angeles Chargers: Did not play against New Orleans.
Kareem Jackson (Westside) Houston: Played 13 plays on defense against New England.
Abry Jones (Northside) Jacksonville: Played 24 plays on defense against Tampa Bay.
Marquette King (Rutland) Oakland: Punted five times for a 46.8-yard average against the Los Angeles Rams.
Steven Nelson (Northside) Kansas City: Had two tackles against Cincinnati.
Demarcus Robinson (Peach County) Kansas City: Was targeted twice with no catches against Cincinnati.
DeAndre Smelter (Tattnall Square) San Francisco: Played 16 plays on special teams against Denver.
