Peach County has plenty of experience, plenty of work to do

A look at the Peach County Trojans in 2017 with an interview with head coach Chad Campbell as a guest on “The Midday Sports Zone.”
Peach County Trojans 2017
Head coach: Chad Campbell.
2016 record: 11-2.
Returning starters (offense/defense): 7/7.
Players to watch: Kearis Jackson (Sr., WR); JaQuez Jackson (Sr., LB); Antonio Gilbert (Sr., QB); Mitchell Fineran (Sr., PK); Shamarcus Redding (Sr., DB); Trevon Woolfolk (Sr., RB); Sergio Allen (Soph., LB); Cedric Hillsman (Jr., OL); Chris Gibson (Sr., RB/LB); Cameron Woolfolk (Sr., OL); Dylan Perry (Jr., C); Terrence Ferguson (Fr., OL); TJ Adams (Sr., DL); Bryson Dent (Jr., DL); Rodney Howell (Sr., DB); Mikel Aikens (Sr., DB).
Schedule
Aug. 25 at Houston County
Sept. 1 Warner Robins
Sept. 8 Perry
Sept. 15 at Mary Persons
Sept. 22 at Westside
Oct. 5 at Central
Oct. 13 Rutland
Oct. 20 Kendrick
Oct. 27 Pike County
Nov. 3 Jackson
