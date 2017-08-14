Peach County head coach Chad Campbell’s Trojans open their season Aug. 25 against Houston County.
Peach County has plenty of experience, plenty of work to do

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

August 14, 2017 5:00 PM

A look at the Peach County Trojans in 2017 with an interview with head coach Chad Campbell as a guest on “The Midday Sports Zone.”

Peach County Trojans 2017

Head coach: Chad Campbell.

2016 record: 11-2.

Returning starters (offense/defense): 7/7.

Players to watch: Kearis Jackson (Sr., WR); JaQuez Jackson (Sr., LB); Antonio Gilbert (Sr., QB); Mitchell Fineran (Sr., PK); Shamarcus Redding (Sr., DB); Trevon Woolfolk (Sr., RB); Sergio Allen (Soph., LB); Cedric Hillsman (Jr., OL); Chris Gibson (Sr., RB/LB); Cameron Woolfolk (Sr., OL); Dylan Perry (Jr., C); Terrence Ferguson (Fr., OL); TJ Adams (Sr., DL); Bryson Dent (Jr., DL); Rodney Howell (Sr., DB); Mikel Aikens (Sr., DB).

Schedule

Aug. 25 at Houston County

Sept. 1 Warner Robins

Sept. 8 Perry

Sept. 15 at Mary Persons

Sept. 22 at Westside

Oct. 5 at Central

Oct. 13 Rutland

Oct. 20 Kendrick

Oct. 27 Pike County

Nov. 3 Jackson

  Comments  

