Macon area players working toward start of NFL season

The NFL preseason is just getting under way, and the Macon area players in the league are working toward the start of the season with their teams. There are nine players from high schools in Bibb, Houston, Jones, Peach, Monroe, Twiggs and Crawford counties in the NFL this season.
Former Tattnall Square standout DeAndre Smelter is off to a strong start with the San Francisco 49ers.
Former Perry star Casey Hayward is working hard on his craft with the San Diego Chargers.
Former Westside star Kareem Jackson has a close relationship with another Houston Texans defensive back.
Former Northside standout Abry Jones is one of the most underrated players for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Former Northside star Steven Nelson is one of the many playmakers in the Kansas City Chiefs’ secondary.
Former Peach County star Demarcus Robinson is one of the players to watch for the Chiefs.
Former Northside standout Robert Davis is doing work the Washington Redskins. Check him out in this practice video.
#Redskins rookies Robert Davis vs. Tevin Homer in 1-on-1s. pic.twitter.com/pRA3o5y4ie— Stephen Czarda (@SCzardaRedskins) July 31, 2017
And this one:
Robert Davis vs. Tevin Homer at #SkinsCamp. pic.twitter.com/pr9XJg6Xkl— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) July 28, 2017
