Phillip Stiles and the Georgia College Bobcats ended their season with a 35-15 record.
Phillip Stiles and the Georgia College Bobcats ended their season with a 35-15 record. Georgia College
Phillip Stiles and the Georgia College Bobcats ended their season with a 35-15 record. Georgia College
Peach State Sports Blog

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

Peach State Sports Blog

May 19, 2017 4:14 PM

Georgia College comes up short against Lincoln Memorial

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

The Georgia College baseball team had plenty of momentum entering the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional, but that momentum was stopped by a couple of one-run losses.

A day after allowing three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning in a loss to USC Aiken, the Bobcats lost again in walk-off fashion Friday in a 7-6 decision to Lincoln Memorial.

Trailing 6-0 after five innings, Georgia College got a run in the seventh and three more in the eighth and tied the game with two more in the ninth. But Lincoln Memorial got the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth.

Brandon Purcell led the Bobcats with three hits, three RBI and a run scored, while Perry product Cal Gentry and Brandon Benson each went 2-for-5.

The loss ends Georgia College’s season with a 35-15 record. Georgia College was the third seed in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament after finishing 16-8 in conference play during the regular season and then won all four of its games in the tournament.

The Bobcats led the country in batting average and runs per game and placed six players on the all-conference teams, led by Benson, the conference player of the year.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Macon Mayhem accept President's Cup trophy

Macon Mayhem accept President's Cup trophy 1:08

Macon Mayhem accept President's Cup trophy
Jordan Ruby named SPHL playoff MVP 0:49

Jordan Ruby named SPHL playoff MVP
SPHL championship handshake line 1:51

SPHL championship handshake line

View More Video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

Sports Videos