Georgia College comes up short against Lincoln Memorial

The Georgia College baseball team had plenty of momentum entering the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional, but that momentum was stopped by a couple of one-run losses.
A day after allowing three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning in a loss to USC Aiken, the Bobcats lost again in walk-off fashion Friday in a 7-6 decision to Lincoln Memorial.
Trailing 6-0 after five innings, Georgia College got a run in the seventh and three more in the eighth and tied the game with two more in the ninth. But Lincoln Memorial got the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth.
Brandon Purcell led the Bobcats with three hits, three RBI and a run scored, while Perry product Cal Gentry and Brandon Benson each went 2-for-5.
The loss ends Georgia College’s season with a 35-15 record. Georgia College was the third seed in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament after finishing 16-8 in conference play during the regular season and then won all four of its games in the tournament.
The Bobcats led the country in batting average and runs per game and placed six players on the all-conference teams, led by Benson, the conference player of the year.
