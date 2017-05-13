Georgia College wins conference title, headed to NCAA Tournament

Georgia College’s baseball team held off UNC Pembroke 6-5 on Saturday to win the Peach Belt Conference Tournament.
The Bobcats (40-15) also earn a berth into the NCAA Division II regionals after winning all four of their games in the conference tournament.
Georgia College led 6-0 after seven innings before holding on for the championship. Brandon Benson went 3-for-4 with two RBI while Perry product Cal Gentry and Clayten Ayres each had two hits. Kane Keith improved to 5-0 by allowing three runs on nine hits in seven innings.
Benson was named the tournament MVP, while Keith and Brandon Purcell were named to the all-tournament team.
The NCAA Tournament field will be announced Sunday, and regional play begins Thursday.
Comments