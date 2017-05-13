Peach State Sports Blog

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

Peach State Sports Blog

May 13, 2017 8:48 PM

Georgia College wins conference title, headed to NCAA Tournament

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Georgia College’s baseball team held off UNC Pembroke 6-5 on Saturday to win the Peach Belt Conference Tournament.

The Bobcats (40-15) also earn a berth into the NCAA Division II regionals after winning all four of their games in the conference tournament.

Georgia College led 6-0 after seven innings before holding on for the championship. Brandon Benson went 3-for-4 with two RBI while Perry product Cal Gentry and Clayten Ayres each had two hits. Kane Keith improved to 5-0 by allowing three runs on nine hits in seven innings.

Benson was named the tournament MVP, while Keith and Brandon Purcell were named to the all-tournament team.

The NCAA Tournament field will be announced Sunday, and regional play begins Thursday.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Macon Mayhem accept President's Cup trophy

Macon Mayhem accept President's Cup trophy 1:08

Macon Mayhem accept President's Cup trophy
Jordan Ruby named SPHL playoff MVP 0:49

Jordan Ruby named SPHL playoff MVP
SPHL championship handshake line 1:51

SPHL championship handshake line

View More Video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

Sports Videos