May 13, 2017 10:25 AM

Falcons, NFL teams get to work with mini-camps

By Daniel Shirley

The NFL rookie mini-camps began this past week as teams come off the NFL draft and work their way through the summer toward the 2017 season.

Takkarist McKinley was the Atlanta Falcons’ first-round pick, but the former UCLA standout went through surgery in March to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. He isn’t taking part on the field in the Falcons’ mini-camp.

Here’s a look at the Falcons’ draft picks and their rookie free agents.

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden says former Northside standout Robert Davis will be a player to keep an eye on.

Former Dooly County standout Montravius Adams knows what’s ahead of him with the Green Bay Packers.

Looking around the NFC South:

What the Saints’ rookie free agents must overcome.

Kendell Beckwith thinks he can start for the Buccaneers.

Panthers linebacker Ben Boulware is out to prove the NFL teams wrong.

