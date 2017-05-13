Falcons, NFL teams get to work with mini-camps

The NFL rookie mini-camps began this past week as teams come off the NFL draft and work their way through the summer toward the 2017 season.
Takkarist McKinley was the Atlanta Falcons’ first-round pick, but the former UCLA standout went through surgery in March to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. He isn’t taking part on the field in the Falcons’ mini-camp.
Here’s a look at the Falcons’ draft picks and their rookie free agents.
Redskins head coach Jay Gruden says former Northside standout Robert Davis will be a player to keep an eye on.
Former Dooly County standout Montravius Adams knows what’s ahead of him with the Green Bay Packers.
Looking around the NFC South:
What the Saints’ rookie free agents must overcome.
Kendell Beckwith thinks he can start for the Buccaneers.
Panthers linebacker Ben Boulware is out to prove the NFL teams wrong.
