April 25, 2017 11:35 PM

Wren’s huge night leads Georgia Southern over Mercer

By Daniel Shirley

Jordan Wren said he was seeing the ball well Tuesday night at OrthoGeorgia Park.

And Mercer paid the price for that.

Georgia Southern’s right fielder went 3-for-5 with two home runs and eight RBI as the Eagles rolled to a 15-7 win over Mercer. The Eagles improve to 27-14, while the Bears drop to 35-8.

“I was just seeing the ball well (Tuesday),” Wren said. “I was really seeing my pitches, and early on I was laying off the pitches I should be laying off of, and I felt like it was just working.”

Everything worked for the Eagles’ offense. Mitchell Golden also had three hits, while Steven Curry, Evan McDonald and Logan Baldwin each had two as Georgia Southern finished with 13 hits. Seth Shuman went five innings to improve to 4-0 and allowed four runs, including three in the first inning.

“It just happened to be one of those nights,” Georgia Southern head coach Rodney Hennon said. “The guys up top were swinging the bats pretty well. Mitchell Golden was on base a lot. ... And Jordan Wren had some big hits (Tuesday), a couple of big home runs and a double to drive in a few, and we got a good effort from Seth Shuman.

“(Mercer) had some opportunities there, some men on base, and we were fortunate to make some big pitches and some big plays in some of those situations.”

Big night for Georgia Southern

Rodney Hennon talks about Georgia Southern's win over Mercer.

Charlie Madden led the Bears with three hits and five RBI. He had two home runs.

The two teams play again Wednesday night in Statesboro.

“I told them, we haven’t been beat up like this very much,” Mercer head coach Craig Gibson said. “I told them, ‘(Wednesday) is going to be interesting to see how we respond on the road.’ We’ve got to go to their place. But we’ve got to get a good start; Zach Graveno has been good for us for most of the year, and we’ve got some other guys who are going to pitch who threw this past weekend to hold them there.”

Mercer drops game to Georgia Southern

Mercer head coach Craig Gibson talks about loss to Georgia Southern.

Georgia 7, Georgia Tech 5

Georgia clinched its season series against Georgia Tech after winning 5-1 earlier this month.

Georgia improves to 17-25, while Georgia Tech falls to 20-19.

Tucker Bradley led the Bulldogs with four hits, while Micheal Curry and Tucker Maxwell each had two RBI. Trevor Craport led the Yellow Jackets with three hits, while Austin Wilhite and Ryan Peurifoy both had two.

