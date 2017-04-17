Fort Valley State focusing on Middle Georgia in recruiting

Kevin Porter is well aware of the high school football talent in Middle Georgia.
After all, he has recruited the area in every stop of his coaching career.
So the Fort Valley State head coach is definitely going to take advantage of that talent with his new program. Porter led the Wildcats to a 5-6 record in 2016 in his first season, but they did reach the SIAC title game.
“We wanted to make sure that we focused on getting some local kids signed,” Porter said. “We understand that there are a lot of really good kids, good football players, good students in this area. We were able to really find some solid student-athletes who can come in and help our program.”
The Wildcats have six players from Middle Georgia programs in their 2016 signing class, including two from Southwest: linebacker Zaquan Baldwin and defensive lineman Stacy Ivey Jr.
They are joined by Twiggs County defensive lineman Nathaniel Freeney, Mary Persons linebacker Tay Jarrell, Veterans tight end Jaylen Lowder and Upson-Lee linebacker Treveon Walker.
“It’s been good for us. At all my stops as a head coach or assistant coach, this has been my recruiting area, so I have had really good relationships with the high school coaches in Middle Georgia,” Porter said. “It was good for us to get back into some of those schools, but I think it was also good for those coaches to know that there is another option for their student-athletes, and I think it’s a great option.”
