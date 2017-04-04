Braves’ bullpen stumbles in season opener

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.
Monday’s scores
N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 0
Washington 4, Miami 2
Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 3
Tuesday’s games
No games today
Wednesday’s games
Miami (Straily 0-0) at Washington (Roark 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Colon 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-0) at Cincinnati (Finnegan 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Washington Nationals 1-0
▪ Bryce Harper had a solo home run, the fifth time he has homered on opening day.
▪ Stephen Strasburg got the win in his fourth opening-day start.
▪ New closer Blake Treinen earned his second career save.
New York Mets 1-0
▪ Right fielder Jay Bruce drew three walks on his 30th birthday — one with the bases loaded.
▪ Noah Syndergaard became the seventh different Mets opening day starter in the past seven years.
▪ The Mets stopped a six-game home losing streak against Atlanta and improved baseball’s best record on opening day to 36-20.
Philadelphia Phillies 1-0
▪ Cesar Hernandez opened the Phillies’ season with a homer, the first time that has happened for the Phillies since 1938.
▪ Howie Kendrick had three RBI in his Phillies debut.
▪ Jeremy Hellickson became the first Phillies pitcher to have an opening-day triple in 99 years.
Atlanta Braves 0-1, 1 GB
▪ Bartolo Colon received a standing ovation from Mets fans during pregame introductions. He won 44 games for the Mets the past three seasons.
▪ Julio Teheran went six scoreless innings and was lifted after 96 pitches.
▪ First baseman Freddie Freeman, who had a hot spring, had three hits.
▪ The Braves’ bullpen walked five and gave up six runs.
Miami Marlins 0-1, 1 GB
▪ Giancarlo Stanton had one hit, one RBI and one run scored.
▪ The Marlins’ bullpen gave up four runs in three innings of work.
Around the Division
