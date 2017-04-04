Peach State Sports Blog

April 4, 2017 7:09 AM

Braves’ bullpen stumbles in season opener

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.

Monday’s scores

N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 0

Washington 4, Miami 2

Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 3

Tuesday’s games

No games today

Wednesday’s games

Miami (Straily 0-0) at Washington (Roark 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Colon 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-0) at Cincinnati (Finnegan 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington Nationals 1-0

▪ Bryce Harper had a solo home run, the fifth time he has homered on opening day.

▪ Stephen Strasburg got the win in his fourth opening-day start.

▪ New closer Blake Treinen earned his second career save.

New York Mets 1-0

▪ Right fielder Jay Bruce drew three walks on his 30th birthday — one with the bases loaded.

▪ Noah Syndergaard became the seventh different Mets opening day starter in the past seven years.

▪ The Mets stopped a six-game home losing streak against Atlanta and improved baseball’s best record on opening day to 36-20.

Philadelphia Phillies 1-0

▪ Cesar Hernandez opened the Phillies’ season with a homer, the first time that has happened for the Phillies since 1938.

▪ Howie Kendrick had three RBI in his Phillies debut.

▪ Jeremy Hellickson became the first Phillies pitcher to have an opening-day triple in 99 years.

Atlanta Braves 0-1, 1 GB

▪ Bartolo Colon received a standing ovation from Mets fans during pregame introductions. He won 44 games for the Mets the past three seasons.

▪ Julio Teheran went six scoreless innings and was lifted after 96 pitches.

▪ First baseman Freddie Freeman, who had a hot spring, had three hits.

▪ The Braves’ bullpen walked five and gave up six runs.

Miami Marlins 0-1, 1 GB

▪ Giancarlo Stanton had one hit, one RBI and one run scored.

▪ The Marlins’ bullpen gave up four runs in three innings of work.

Around the Division

Mark Bowman writes that Braves catcher Tyler Flowers defends his play in a key moment Monday.

John Harper points out more injury news for the Mets’ pitching staff.

Everything went the Nationals’ way on opening day, Jorge Castillo writes.

Clark Spencer writes the Marlins’ bullpen failed on opening day.

The Phillies won, but Ryan Lawrence writes they’re still not set at closer.

Related content

Peach State Sports Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mercer opens conference play with win

View more video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

Sports Videos