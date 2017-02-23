Wednesday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

Wednesday’s Boys Basketball
Windsor 78, Georgia Christian 46
Georgia Christian
13
15
11
7
—
46
Windsor
27
23
6
22
—
78
Georgia Christian: Blaine Cooper 8, Will Copeland 5, Logan Hornsby 10, Boston Guthrie 11, Ricky Trejo 12.
Windsor: Landry Rustin 11, Dayton Hunt 3, Cameron Reynolds 2, Jai’Kez Mann 18, Carlos Sampson 6, Marquise Jackson 13, Kyle Whiting 6, Jason Bradberry 17, Cameron Kilgore 2.
3-pointers: Georgia Christian 3 (Cooper 1, Copeland 1, Hornsby 1); Windsor 9 (Hunt 1, Jackson 1, Whiting 2, Bradberry 5).
Records: Windsor 26-1.
Wednesday’s Girls Basketball
Stratford 52, Aquinas 36
Aquinas
6
10
9
11
—
36
Stratford
12
18
11
11
—
52
Aquinas: Sanders 13, Williamson 10, Lammers 9, McManus 4.
Stratford: Aysha Roberts 5, Mary Elaine Mitchell 10, Casey Woodcock 19, Ellie Peterson 4, Nadia Reese 6, Drake Miscall 8.
3-pointers: Aquinas 3 (Sanders 3); Stratford 5 (Woodcock 2, Mitchell 2, Reese 1).
Records: Aquinas 20-8, Stratford 20-5.
Next: Holy Innocents at Stratford, Tuesday.
Prince Avenue Christian 47, FPD 32
Prince Avenue
11
10
12
14
—
47
FPD
13
6
8
5
—
32
Prince Avenue: Ansley Hall 28, Hays Simmons 1, Madison Britt 8, Janie Henderson 4, Baylee Rogers 2, Caroline Hill 3, Millican Jarrett 1.
FPD: Molly Lee 2, Kate Patterson 8, Sadie Frame 5, Emma Lako 5, Bailey Ruble 12.
3-pointers: Prince Avenue 4 (Hall 4); FPD 4 (Ruble 3, Patterson 1).
Records: Prince Avenue 21-7, FPD 18-7.
Central 59, Hart County 46
Hart County
13
7
8
18
—
46
Central
15
9
13
22
—
59
Hart County: Maeisha Teasley 19, Torrian Starks 11, A'Cira Teasley 9, Kayla Vickery 4, Jada Jones 3.
Central: Tyleia Williams 20, Jada Clowers 14, Jenya Wilder 13, Jada Jackson 9, Zaire Hutchings 3.
3-pointers: Hart County 1 (Starks 1); Central 2 (Jackson 2).
Wednesday’s Boys Tennis
Stratford 3, Bleckley County 2
Singles: Mark Barrow (S) d. Harsh Patel, 6-0, 6-0; Samuel Barrow (S) d. Blake Bohannon, 6-1, 6-0; Daniel Cohen (S) d. Austin Bland, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Will Collins/Dayton Connor (BC) d. Carter Eddlemon/Akshay Ranabhotu, 6-4, 6-1; Bronson Sanders/Connor Floyd (BC) d. Tejas Athni/Greg Sutton, 6-4, 7-5.
Records: Stratford 4-0.
Next: Stratford at GMC, 4 p.m., Thursday.
Veterans 3, Crisp County 2
Singles: Pittman (CC) d. Anderon, 8-2; Chunn (V) d. Bartell, 9-7; Farmer (V) wins by forfeit.
Doubles: J. Robinson/Collins (CC) d. Kang/Goff, 8-4; Buchanan/C. Robinson (V) d. Stephens/Herman, 8-6.
Wednesday’s Girls Tennis
Stratford 3, Bleckley County 2
Singles: Eliza Freedman (S) d. Abbey Sims, 6-0, 6-0; Alyssa Ferland (S) d. Hanna Dykes, 6-0, 6-0; Kate Sanders (BC) d. Lucy Boswell, 7-6, 6-0.
Doubles: Grace Adams/Lora Kate Diponzio (S) d. Caroline Thrower/Jordan Williams, 6-3, 6-3; Regan Cole/Jordan Barker (BC) d. Jessica Gratigny/Jenny Belle Butler, 3-6, 6-3, 10-7.
Records: Stratford 4-0.
Next: Stratford at GMC, 4 p.m., Thursday.
Veterans 3, Crisp County 2
Singles: Tayag (V) d. Lawson, 9-7; McAllister (V) d. Clements, 8-4; Guzman (V) d. Mitchell, 8-2.
Doubles: Barber/Mercer (CC) d. Clayboss/Council, 8-4; Farrar/Hodges (CC) d. E. Hampton/M. Hampton, 8-4.
Wednesday’s Baseball
FPD 8, George Walton 1
FPD
100
230
2
—
8
10
2
George Walton
000
100
0
—
1
4
3
WP: Austin Hartley. LP: Cason Brown.
2B: FPD: Gavin Bloodworth.
Game notes: Hartley finished with eight strikeouts. ... Michael Bakkar and Bloodworth each had two RBI. ... Garrett West and Ryan Jones each scored three runs.
Records: FPD 3-2.
Next: Perry at FPD, 6 p.m., Thursday.
Wednesday’s Boys Soccer
Veterans 7, Perry 1
Goals: V: Max Wilkins 4, Michael Sordillo 2, Josiah Glenn1; P: Mason King 1
Assists: V: Cameron Dobbs 1, Josiah Glenn 1, Mason Wacome 1, Andrew Watts 1
Saves: V: Robert Benge 4, James Sillence 1; P: Joseph Lee.
Shots: Veterans 21, Perry 9.
Records: Veterans 4-2.
Next: Upson-Lee at Veterans, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday.
Wednesday’s Girls Soccer
Veterans 10, Perry 0
Goals: V: Wacome 1, Coumbs 3, Sammeli 1, Krirat 2, Ward 1, Townsend 1.
Shots: Veterans 20, Perry 1.
Tuesday’s Baseball
Mount de Sales 6, Schley County 5
Schley County
000
300
2
—
5
7
1
Mount de Sales
230
010
x
—
6
9
3
WP: Lipson. LP: Sellars.
2B: SC: Sellars, Law 2; MDS: Tong.
Tuesday’s Girls Soccer
Houston County 2, Mount de Sales 0
Goals: HC: Tucker Mercier and Hunter Henry.
Shots: Houston County 18, Mount de Sales 12.
