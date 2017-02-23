Peach State Sports Blog

February 23, 2017 12:25 AM

Wednesday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

By Daniel Shirley

Wednesday’s Boys Basketball

Windsor 78, Georgia Christian 46

Georgia Christian

13

15

11

7

46

Windsor

27

23

6

22

78

Georgia Christian: Blaine Cooper 8, Will Copeland 5, Logan Hornsby 10, Boston Guthrie 11, Ricky Trejo 12.

Windsor: Landry Rustin 11, Dayton Hunt 3, Cameron Reynolds 2, Jai’Kez Mann 18, Carlos Sampson 6, Marquise Jackson 13, Kyle Whiting 6, Jason Bradberry 17, Cameron Kilgore 2.

3-pointers: Georgia Christian 3 (Cooper 1, Copeland 1, Hornsby 1); Windsor 9 (Hunt 1, Jackson 1, Whiting 2, Bradberry 5).

Records: Windsor 26-1.

Wednesday’s Girls Basketball

Stratford 52, Aquinas 36

Aquinas

6

10

9

11

36

Stratford

12

18

11

11

52

Aquinas: Sanders 13, Williamson 10, Lammers 9, McManus 4.

Stratford: Aysha Roberts 5, Mary Elaine Mitchell 10, Casey Woodcock 19, Ellie Peterson 4, Nadia Reese 6, Drake Miscall 8.

3-pointers: Aquinas 3 (Sanders 3); Stratford 5 (Woodcock 2, Mitchell 2, Reese 1).

Records: Aquinas 20-8, Stratford 20-5.

Next: Holy Innocents at Stratford, Tuesday.

Prince Avenue Christian 47, FPD 32

Prince Avenue

11

10

12

14

47

FPD

13

6

8

5

32

Prince Avenue: Ansley Hall 28, Hays Simmons 1, Madison Britt 8, Janie Henderson 4, Baylee Rogers 2, Caroline Hill 3, Millican Jarrett 1.

FPD: Molly Lee 2, Kate Patterson 8, Sadie Frame 5, Emma Lako 5, Bailey Ruble 12.

3-pointers: Prince Avenue 4 (Hall 4); FPD 4 (Ruble 3, Patterson 1).

Records: Prince Avenue 21-7, FPD 18-7.

Central 59, Hart County 46

Hart County

13

7

8

18

46

Central

15

9

13

22

59

Hart County: Maeisha Teasley 19, Torrian Starks 11, A'Cira Teasley 9, Kayla Vickery 4, Jada Jones 3.

Central: Tyleia Williams 20, Jada Clowers 14, Jenya Wilder 13, Jada Jackson 9, Zaire Hutchings 3.

3-pointers: Hart County 1 (Starks 1); Central 2 (Jackson 2).

Wednesday’s Boys Tennis

Stratford 3, Bleckley County 2

Singles: Mark Barrow (S) d. Harsh Patel, 6-0, 6-0; Samuel Barrow (S) d. Blake Bohannon, 6-1, 6-0; Daniel Cohen (S) d. Austin Bland, 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles: Will Collins/Dayton Connor (BC) d. Carter Eddlemon/Akshay Ranabhotu, 6-4, 6-1; Bronson Sanders/Connor Floyd (BC) d. Tejas Athni/Greg Sutton, 6-4, 7-5.

Records: Stratford 4-0.

Next: Stratford at GMC, 4 p.m., Thursday.

Veterans 3, Crisp County 2

Singles: Pittman (CC) d. Anderon, 8-2; Chunn (V) d. Bartell, 9-7; Farmer (V) wins by forfeit.

Doubles: J. Robinson/Collins (CC) d. Kang/Goff, 8-4; Buchanan/C. Robinson (V) d. Stephens/Herman, 8-6.

Wednesday’s Girls Tennis

Stratford 3, Bleckley County 2

Singles: Eliza Freedman (S) d. Abbey Sims, 6-0, 6-0; Alyssa Ferland (S) d. Hanna Dykes, 6-0, 6-0; Kate Sanders (BC) d. Lucy Boswell, 7-6, 6-0.

Doubles: Grace Adams/Lora Kate Diponzio (S) d. Caroline Thrower/Jordan Williams, 6-3, 6-3; Regan Cole/Jordan Barker (BC) d. Jessica Gratigny/Jenny Belle Butler, 3-6, 6-3, 10-7.

Records: Stratford 4-0.

Next: Stratford at GMC, 4 p.m., Thursday.

Veterans 3, Crisp County 2

Singles: Tayag (V) d. Lawson, 9-7; McAllister (V) d. Clements, 8-4; Guzman (V) d. Mitchell, 8-2.

Doubles: Barber/Mercer (CC) d. Clayboss/Council, 8-4; Farrar/Hodges (CC) d. E. Hampton/M. Hampton, 8-4.

Wednesday’s Baseball

FPD 8, George Walton 1

FPD

100

230

2

8

10

2

George Walton

000

100

0

1

4

3

WP: Austin Hartley. LP: Cason Brown.

2B: FPD: Gavin Bloodworth.

Game notes: Hartley finished with eight strikeouts. ... Michael Bakkar and Bloodworth each had two RBI. ... Garrett West and Ryan Jones each scored three runs.

Records: FPD 3-2.

Next: Perry at FPD, 6 p.m., Thursday.

Wednesday’s Boys Soccer

Veterans 7, Perry 1

Goals: V: Max Wilkins 4, Michael Sordillo 2, Josiah Glenn1; P: Mason King 1

Assists: V: Cameron Dobbs 1, Josiah Glenn 1, Mason Wacome 1, Andrew Watts 1

Saves: V: Robert Benge 4, James Sillence 1; P: Joseph Lee.

Shots: Veterans 21, Perry 9.

Records: Veterans 4-2.

Next: Upson-Lee at Veterans, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Wednesday’s Girls Soccer

Veterans 10, Perry 0

Goals: V: Wacome 1, Coumbs 3, Sammeli 1, Krirat 2, Ward 1, Townsend 1.

Shots: Veterans 20, Perry 1.

Tuesday’s Baseball

Mount de Sales 6, Schley County 5

Schley County

000

300

2

5

7

1

Mount de Sales

230

010

x

6

9

3

WP: Lipson. LP: Sellars.

2B: SC: Sellars, Law 2; MDS: Tong.

Tuesday’s Girls Soccer

Houston County 2, Mount de Sales 0

Goals: HC: Tucker Mercier and Hunter Henry.

Shots: Houston County 18, Mount de Sales 12.

