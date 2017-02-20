Mercer baseball opens OrthoGeorgia Park to host Georgia

Mercer’s baseball team looks to keep its undefeated streak going at 6 p.m. on Tuesday when it hosts Georgia at OrthoGeorgia Park.
The Bears swept Maryland-Eastern Shore to open the season, while Georgia lost two of its three games to the College of Charleston. Senior left-hander Andrew Gist (0-0) is scheduled to start for Georgia while former FPD standout and sophomore left-hander Austin Cox (1-0) is scheduled to start for Mercer.
Georgia leads the all-time series 46-13, but Mercer has won three of the past four meetings. The two teams split their two games last year with Georgia winning 7-6 in 10 innings in Macon and Mercer winning 3-1 in Athens.
Work continues on OrthoGeorgia Park, but the seats will be available for Tuesday’s game with the gates opening at 4:30 p.m. Cash only will be accepted for tickets and concessions.
On Monday, Mercer announced that 20 games, starting with Savannah State on March 7, will be broadcast on the Mercer Sports Network’s three radio affiliates.
Wildcats’ signees
Fort Valley State’s football team finalized its 2017 signing class as head coach Kevin Porter announced the signing of 32 players.
“We are happy with the young men that we have attracted. We set out to find as many high academic student-athletes that we could and to improve the athleticism on our football team,” Kevin Porter said. “I feel like our coaching staff did a great job targeting local young men within a 30- to 40-mile radius, which helps us in many different ways.”
The class includes several Middle Georgia products: Zaquan Baldwin (linebacker, Southwest); Nathaniel Freeney (defensive lineman, Twiggs County); Stacy Ivey Jr. (defensive lineman, Southwest); Tay Jarrell (linebacker, Mary Persons); Jaylen Lowder (tight end, Veterans); Brandon Perry (defensive lineman, Perry/Kipp Atlanta), Juan Tucker (fullback, Lamar County); Treveon Walker (linebacker, Upson-Lee).
Game canceled
The Georgia College baseball team’s game Wednesday against Newberry was canceled because of a scheduling conflict. The Bobcats (7-2) travel to Flagler on Friday to open Peach Belt Conference play.
Comments