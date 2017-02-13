Coppolella previews Braves’ spring training

Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella joins Bill Shanks and talks about the trade with Cincinnati and the start of spring training. The Braves’ pitchers and catchers report to camp Tuesday.
February 13, 2017 6:28 PM
Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.
