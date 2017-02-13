Peach State Sports Blog

February 13, 2017 6:28 PM

Coppolella previews Braves’ spring training

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella joins Bill Shanks and talks about the trade with Cincinnati and the start of spring training. The Braves’ pitchers and catchers report to camp Tuesday.

Related content

Peach State Sports Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Brumby having fun with QB competition

View more video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

Sports Videos