Mercer women ranked 12th in mid-major poll

The Mercer women’s basketball team remained in the top 15 in the CollegeInsider.com Women’s Mid-Major Top 25 at No. 12.
The Bears fell two spots after a loss to Chattanooga and a win over East Tennessee State last week. Mercer remains the only Southern Conference team that is ranked, while Chattanooga is receiving votes.
Mercer (18-5, 7-2 Southern Conference) plays its final two home games this week — at 7 p.m. on Thursday against Western Carolina and against UNC Greensboro at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Western Carolina is 7-17 overall and 2-7 in the conference while UNC Greensboro is 13-11 and 4-5.
Getting back on track?
Mercer’s men’s basketball team lost its past two games on last-second jumpers — to Furman and Wofford last week.
The Bears try to get back on the right track at 7 p.m. on Thursday against VMI before traveling to East Tennessee State at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Mercer is 11-14 overall and 5-7 in the conference.
VMI is 5-16 and 2-8, while East Tennessee State is 18-6 and 8-3. The Buccaneers are tied for second.
Strong start
The Georgia College baseball team opened its season last weekend with a sweep of Ohio Valley, winning the games 12-1, 11-2 and 7-4. The schedule gets a lot tougher against Tampa this weekend.
The two teams open their three-game series at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Also
▪ Fort Valley State’s basketball teams continue SIAC play Thursday in a doubleheader at 6 p.m. against Clark Atlanta. The FVSU men are 11-11 overall and 9-4 in the conference, while the women are 6-14 and 5-7.
▪ The Middle Georgia State baseball team is off to a 5-2 start. The Knights host Cumberland at 3 p.m. on Friday to open a three-game series.
