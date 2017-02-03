Braves have new radio home in Middle Georgia

The Atlanta Braves have a new home this season at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, opening the stadium April 14 against San Diego.
But the Braves also have a new radio home in Middle Georgia. The Braves’ game broadcasts will now be on Middle Georgia’s ESPN — 93.1 FM in Macon and 99.5 FM in Warner Robins.
The stations are part of the Macon Radio Alliance group, owned by Chris Murray. Talk show host and Telegraph sports columnist Bill Shanks is also an owner of the two sports radio stations.
Middle Georgia’s ESPN went on the air June 1. The stations currently broadcast games for the Atlanta Falcons and Georgia Southern Eagles during football season, along with the Atlanta Hawks’ games.
“As we get set to begin a new era of Braves baseball at SunTrust Park, we are excited to announce our multiyear partnership with Middle Georgia’s ESPN as the new radio home of the Atlanta Braves,” Braves affiliate relations director John Napolitano said. “In less than a year, Chris Murray and Bill Shanks have created a dominant sports cluster to super serve sports fans in Macon and Warner Robins. Bill is a familiar face at the ballpark, and we expect Bill will have plenty to say about what’s going on in Braves Country.”
Middle Georgia’s ESPN is the home of The Bill Shanks Show, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary in March. It airs each week day from 3-7 p.m. The Midday Sports Zone, with Russ Brown and Telegraph sports editor Daniel Shirley, provides additional local content from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Shanks will provide extensive coverage in March from spring training and then additional coverage is planned during the regular season from SunTrust Park. The stations will air 10 weekend spring training games, starting Feb. 25 as the Braves play the Toronto Blue Jays. The Braves’ first regular-season game is April 3 at New York against the Mets.
“We are thrilled to get the Braves back on FM in Middle Georgia,” Shanks said. “The Braves have a great fan base, and with the improved team this year, there will be considerable interest. Plus, I’ve done a lot covering the Braves over the years in many platforms, so this will be a perfect fit.”
Comments