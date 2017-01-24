Peach State Sports Blog

January 24, 2017 12:16 PM

Fromm leads talented Middle Georgia recruiting class

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Former Houston County quarterback Jake Fromm has enrolled at Georgia. National Signing Day is Feb. 1.

Here are the top 15 players in Middle Georgia for this year’s recruiting class.

1. Jake Fromm, QB, Houston County, enrolled at Georgia

2. Malik Herring, DL, Mary Persons, committed to Georgia

3. Tae Daley, DB, Northside, committed to Vanderbilt

4. B.J. Sharpe, DL, Southwest, committed to Western Kentucky

5. Tobias Oliver, QB, Northside, committed to Georgia Tech

6. Kevin Nixon, LB, Peach County, committed to Troy

7. Malik Clark, LB, Baldwin, committed to Louisville

8. Eli Watson, WR, Houston County, considering Cincinnati, Georgia Southern, Mercer, Troy

9. Jimmy Marshall, WR, Tattnall Square, Middle Tennessee

10. Kyle Nixon, DB, Peach County, committed to Troy

11. Caleb Etheridge, OL, Mary Persons, committed to Western Kentucky

12. Amari Colbert, WR, Houston County, committed to Western Kentucky

13. Caleb Kelly, OL, Northside, committed to Georgia Southern

14. Willie Taylor, ATH, Bleckley County, committed to Washington State

15. Ahmad Barron, RB, Tattnall Square, undecided

Related content

Peach State Sports Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Defense leads Mercer to fourth straight win

View more video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

Sports Videos