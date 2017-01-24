Fromm leads talented Middle Georgia recruiting class

Former Houston County quarterback Jake Fromm has enrolled at Georgia. National Signing Day is Feb. 1.
Here are the top 15 players in Middle Georgia for this year’s recruiting class.
1. Jake Fromm, QB, Houston County, enrolled at Georgia
2. Malik Herring, DL, Mary Persons, committed to Georgia
3. Tae Daley, DB, Northside, committed to Vanderbilt
4. B.J. Sharpe, DL, Southwest, committed to Western Kentucky
5. Tobias Oliver, QB, Northside, committed to Georgia Tech
6. Kevin Nixon, LB, Peach County, committed to Troy
7. Malik Clark, LB, Baldwin, committed to Louisville
8. Eli Watson, WR, Houston County, considering Cincinnati, Georgia Southern, Mercer, Troy
9. Jimmy Marshall, WR, Tattnall Square, Middle Tennessee
10. Kyle Nixon, DB, Peach County, committed to Troy
11. Caleb Etheridge, OL, Mary Persons, committed to Western Kentucky
12. Amari Colbert, WR, Houston County, committed to Western Kentucky
13. Caleb Kelly, OL, Northside, committed to Georgia Southern
14. Willie Taylor, ATH, Bleckley County, committed to Washington State
15. Ahmad Barron, RB, Tattnall Square, undecided
Comments