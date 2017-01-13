Georgia Tech hits the road after big win

ACC
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
Florida St.
4
0
16
1
Notre Dame
4
0
15
2
North Carolina
3
1
15
3
Duke
2
2
14
3
Louisville
2
2
14
3
Virginia Tech
2
2
13
3
Virginia
2
2
12
3
Georgia Tech
2
2
10
6
Syracuse
2
2
10
7
Boston College
2
2
9
8
Miami
1
2
11
4
Pittsburgh
1
3
12
5
N.C. State
1
3
12
5
Clemson
1
3
11
5
Wake Forest
1
4
10
7
Saturday
Miami at Pittsburgh, Noon
Virginia at Clemson, Noon
Duke at Louisville, Noon
Florida St. at North Carolina, 2 p.m.
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.
Boston College at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
Sunday
Georgia Tech at N.C. State, 6:30 p.m.
Of note
▪ Ben Lammers scored 23 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in Georgia Tech’s 75-63 win over Clemson on Thursday.
▪ Six conference teams ranked in both polls.
▪ Pittsburgh’s Jamel Artis has scored at least 20 points in each of his past five games, including 43 in Wednesday night’s game at Louisville.
▪ Florida State is 4-0 in the conference for the first time in 26 years of ACC competition, and the Seminoles’ current 12-game winning streak breaks the previous program record of 11 consecutive wins that had stood since 1970.
▪ Virginia Tech’s Ahmed Hill, a former Peach County standout, has made at least one 3-point field goal in 18 straight games.
▪ Notre Dame’s Bonzie Colson leads the ACC and is tied for sixth nationally with 10 double-doubles
