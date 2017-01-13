Peach State Sports Blog

January 13, 2017 6:02 PM

Georgia Tech hits the road after big win

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

ACC

Conf.

All

W

L

W

L

Florida St.

4

0

16

1

Notre Dame

4

0

15

2

North Carolina

3

1

15

3

Duke

2

2

14

3

Louisville

2

2

14

3

Virginia Tech

2

2

13

3

Virginia

2

2

12

3

Georgia Tech

2

2

10

6

Syracuse

2

2

10

7

Boston College

2

2

9

8

Miami

1

2

11

4

Pittsburgh

1

3

12

5

N.C. State

1

3

12

5

Clemson

1

3

11

5

Wake Forest

1

4

10

7

Saturday

Miami at Pittsburgh, Noon

Virginia at Clemson, Noon

Duke at Louisville, Noon

Florida St. at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

Boston College at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

Sunday

Georgia Tech at N.C. State, 6:30 p.m.

Of note

▪ Ben Lammers scored 23 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in Georgia Tech’s 75-63 win over Clemson on Thursday.

▪ Six conference teams ranked in both polls.

▪ Pittsburgh’s Jamel Artis has scored at least 20 points in each of his past five games, including 43 in Wednesday night’s game at Louisville.

▪ Florida State is 4-0 in the conference for the first time in 26 years of ACC competition, and the Seminoles’ current 12-game winning streak breaks the previous program record of 11 consecutive wins that had stood since 1970.

▪ Virginia Tech’s Ahmed Hill, a former Peach County standout, has made at least one 3-point field goal in 18 straight games.

▪ Notre Dame’s Bonzie Colson leads the ACC and is tied for sixth nationally with 10 double-doubles

Related content

Peach State Sports Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mercer gains confidence from win over Samford

View more video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

Sports Videos