Georgia Tech set for ACC opener

Standings
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
Florida St.
1
0
13
1
Virginia
1
0
11
1
Duke
0
0
12
1
North Carolina
0
0
12
2
Virginia Tech
0
0
11
1
Pittsburgh
0
0
11
2
N.C. State
0
0
11
2
Notre Dame
0
0
11
2
Miami
0
0
10
2
Clemson
0
0
10
2
Georgia Tech
0
0
8
4
Syracuse
0
0
8
5
Boston College
0
0
7
6
Louisville
0
1
11
2
Wake Forest
0
1
9
4
Saturday
North Carolina at Georgia Tech, Noon
Duke at Virginia Tech, Noon
Clemson at Wake Forest, Noon
Louisville at Indiana, 12:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Florida St. at Virginia, 2 p.m.
N.C. State at Miami, 4:30 p.m.
Of note
▪ North Carolina leads its all-time series with Georgia Tech 67-24, including 21-13 at Georgia Tech.
▪ North Carolina has won the past seven meetings.
▪ Georgia Tech’s first three conference games (North Carolina, Duke, Louisville) come against teams ranked in the top 10. Georgia Tech has never played three straight games against teams ranked in the top 10.
▪ Saturday’s Georgia Tech-North Carolina game wraps up a five-game homestand for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are 7-2 at home.
▪ Seven ACC teams are ranked entering this weekend, including three in the top 10.
▪ Former Peach County player Ahmed Hill is averaging 20 points per game in his past four games for Virginia Tech.
▪ Clemson has won eight straight games, its longest streak since the 2010-11 season
▪ Notre Dame leads the nation in free-throw percentage (84.7 percent).
▪ Virginia leads the nation in scoring defense (47.7 points per game).
▪ North Carolina leads the ACC in scoring (89.6 points per game) and rebound margin (+14.1).
▪ Pittsburgh’s Michael Young (22.8) and Jamel Artis (20.8) rank first and second in the conference in scoring.
▪ Duke’s Amile Jefferson leads the ACC in field goal percentage (64.8) and rebounds per game (10.8).
