December 23, 2016 8:47 AM

Fort Valley State faces tough 2017 schedule

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

The Fort Valley State Wildcats will face a difficult 2017 schedule starting with two road games.

The schedule, which includes two home games, five road games and the annual Fountain City Classic, was released Friday. In addition to seven SIAC games, the Wildcats face road games at West Georgia, Valdosta State and Southern.

The Wildcats are coming off an SIAC championship in head coach Kevin Porter’s first season. Fort Valley State opened the season with six losses in their first seven games, but they responded by winning their final four games, including a 33-30 win over Kentucky State in the SIAC title game.

Here is the complete Fort Valley State schedule:

Aug. 31 at West Georgia

Sept. 9 at Valdosta State

Sept. 16 Miles

Sept. 23 Benedictine

Sept. 30 at Southern

Oct. 7 at Clark Atlanta

Oct. 14 Lane

Oct. 21 at Central State

Oct. 28 Morehouse

Nov. 4 vs. Albany State in Columbus

