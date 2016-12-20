Walden’s big day helps Colts beat Vikings

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) runs with the ball as Indianapolis Colts linebacker Erik Walden and safety Mike Adams (29)defend during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Minneapolis.
Charlie Neibergall
AP
San Francisco 49ers receiver DeAndre Smelter (18) warms up before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta.
Butch Dill
AP
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) guards Houston Texans' Keith Mumphery (12) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Houston.
Eric Christian Smith
AP
Eric Christian Smith
AP
Houston Texans wide receiver Keith Mumphery warms up before an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Houston.
David J. Phillip
AP
Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (88) is tackled by Chicago Bears free safety Adrian Amos (38), inside linebacker John Timu (53), outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) and cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
AP
Nam Y. Huh
AP
Chicago Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
AP
Nam Y. Huh
AP
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas can't hang on to a pass under pressure by New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Denver.
Jack Dempsey
AP
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas gets tackled by New England Patriots free safety Duron Harmon during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Denver.
Joe Mahoney
AP
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas runs against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Denver.
Jack Dempsey
AP
Jack Dempsey
AP
Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski kicks a field goal as Marquette King holds during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego.
Denis Poroy
AP
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson deflects a pass at the goal line intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
TNS
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson celebrates deflecting a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews at the goal line in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
TNS
Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray (29) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Steven Nelson, right rear, as defensive back Ron Parker (38) and tight end Anthony Fasano (80) watch, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
Ed Zurga
AP
Ed Zurga
AP
Ed Zurga
AP
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Steven Nelson (20) stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
Ed Zurga
AP
Ed Zurga
AP
