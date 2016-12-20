Peach State Sports Blog

December 20, 2016 5:37 PM

Walden’s big day helps Colts beat Vikings

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Former Dublin standout Erik Walden had a strong game Sunday for Indianapolis.

In the Colts’ win over Minnesota, Walden had three tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.

Here’s a look at how the other Middle Georgians in the NFL fared this weekend:

Darqueze Dennard (Twiggs County) Cincinnati: One tackle against Pittsburgh.

Bud Dupree (Wilkinson County) Pittsburgh: Three tackles, one tackle for loss against Cincinnati.

Leonard Floyd (Dodge County) Chicago: Played 49 plays on defense against Green Bay.

Casey Hayward (Perry) San Diego: One tackle, one pass defensed against Oakland.

Kareem Jackson (Westside) Houston: Three tackles against Jacksonville.

Charles Johnson (Hawkinsville) Carolina: Inactive against Washington.

Abry Jones (Northside) Jacksonville: Three tackles, one tackle for loss against Houston.

Marquette King (Rutland) Oakland: Three punts for a 51.0-yard average against San Diego.

Keith Mumphery (Dooly County) Houston: One catch for 11 yards against Jacksonville.

Steven Nelson (Northside) Kansas City: Eight tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass defensed against Tennessee.

Demarcus Robinson (Peach County) Kansas City: Played 14 plays on special teams against Tennessee.

DeAndre Smelter (Tattnall Square) San Francisco: Practice squad.

Chris Swain (Mount de Sales) New York Jets: Practice squad.

Demaryius Thomas (West Laurens) Denver: Seven catches for 91 yards against New England.

Peach State Sports Blog

