Collegiate Baseball preseason poll has solid Peach State presence

The Collegiate Baseball preseason poll is out for the 2017 season, and it includes several Division I programs from the Peach State.
The newspaper’s Fabulous 40 Division I preseason poll includes Georgia Tech at No. 38. Also receiving votes are Georgia, Georgia Southern, Mercer and Kennesaw State.
The 2017 season opens for Mercer, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Georgia Southern on Feb. 17. Mercer hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore at OrthoGeorgia Park, while Georgia hosts Charleston, Georgia Tech hosts BYU and Georgia Southern hosts Middle Tennessee.
Big-time honors
Fort Valley State football player Brian Walker’s award-winning offseason continues.
Walker has been nominated for the Cliff Harris Award, which goes to the top small college defensive player in the nation. Walker already was named an HBCU Division II All-American and a member of the All-SIAC team, and he played in the FCS Bowl.
More honors
Mercer soccer player Will Bagrou was named an All-American by College Soccer News on Saturday. Bagrou earned third-team honors for his second All-America selection since the season ended. Bagrou had 20 points on eight goals and four assists this season.
Into conference play
The Georgia College men’s basketball team is 6-4 after its 88-64 win over Flagler on Monday in Peach Belt Conference play. The win snapped the Bobcats’ two-game losing streak as they improved to 1-1 in conference play.
The Georgia College women improved to 7-1 with a 62-34 win Monday. The Bobcats have won three straight, and they are 2-0 in conference play.
Early struggles
Fort Valley State’s basketball teams are off to slow starts. The men are 3-6 heading into their game Wednesday at Samford. The women are 2-7 and are off until a game Dec. 31 at Kentucky State.
Long break continues
The Middle Georgia State men’s basketball team hasn’t played since Dec. 1 — an 84-74 win over Faulkner that lifted the Knights’ record to 5-1 overall and 3-0 at home. The Knights return to action Dec. 29 at Mobile. The women’s team has had the same break and sits at 3-3.
Three-game streaks
The Central Georgia Tech men’s basketball team has won three straight games and sits at 8-4. The Titans don’t play again until a Jan. 4 game with East Georgia State. The women’s team also has won three straight and sits at 7-4 before the Jan. 4 doubleheader.
