Middle Georgia’s weekend basketball scoreboard

Saturday’s Boys Basketball
Warner Robins 65, Hillgrove 55
Warner Robins
13
13
26
12
—
65
Hillgrove
14
9
11
21
—
55
Warner Robins: JaColbey Owens 11, Jaylen Dawson 7, Nelson Phillips 18, Jaron Zanders 1, Jaydon Norman 8, Jacolbi Coleman 2, Jam’l Dillard 13, TyJaah Coleman 1, Bobby Kelly 3.
Hillgrove: Watson 2, Davidson 7, Owens 2, Stevens 6, Dabney 1, Patrick 2, Black 26, Jones 2, Elder 5.
3-pointers: Warner Robins 7 (Owens 3, Phillips 4); Hillgrove 3 (Davidson 1, Stevens 1, Black 1).
Records: Warner Robins 5-1.
Southwest 55, Howard 37
Howard
12
7
9
9
—
37
Southwest
13
14
17
11
—
55
Howard: Channing Thompson 12, Eric Scott 5, Brandon Stewart 4, Ron Hart 2, Tyeem Mason 6, Chrishawn Monroe 8.
Southwest: Charles Smith 6, Aaron Ridley 7, Lemonroe Melton 12, Javar Ellington 4, Kentarious Goolsby 6, Alante Tarver 6, Jordan Slocum 9, Cameron Crawford 5, Tryeese Evans 2.
3-pointers: Howard 2 (Scott 1, Thompson 1); Southwest 3 (Melton 1, Goolsby 2).
Records: Howard 0-7, Southwest 4-0.
GMC 53, Stratford 46
GMC
17
16
7
13
—
53
Stratford
8
9
11
18
—
46
GMC: Malik Foston 27, Milner 6, Webb 12, Walker 6, White 2.
Stratford: Tyler Jordan 7, Trey Tharpe 3, Jaylan Hughes 3, Devin Butts 9, Nate Brooks 7, Jon Barron 2, Nathan Hunt 15.
3-pointers: GMC 7 (Foston 5, Milner 1, Webb 1); Stratford 3 (Hughes 1, Butts 1, Hunt 1).
Game notes: Hunt had 13 rebounds, while Brooks had 12.
Records: GMC 1-2, Stratford 1-2.
Veterans 74, Mount de Sales 56
Veterans
21
13
21
19
—
74
Mount de Sales
15
12
21
8
—
56
Veterans: Dathan Boyd 18, Josh Linder 22, Bryce Lewis Dutch 6, Craig Luckey 6, A’marrian Brown 4, Jordan Brown 7, Horace Johnson 5, Rodney James 2.
Mount de Sales: Pinkney Gilchrist 3, Dexter Williams 3, Adam Leverett 31, Jack Beers 7, Will Pounds 2, Michael Fountain 7, Josiah Cotton 3.
3-pointers: Veterans 4 (Boyd 3, Dutch 1); Mount de Sales 6 (Gilchrist 1, Williams 1, Leverett 2, Beers 1, Cotton 1).
Game notes: Gilchrist had five assists, while Fountain had seven rebounds, Beers and Cotton each had six and Leverett had five.
Records: Veterans 4-2, Mount de Sales 1-5.
Windsor 87, Trinity Christian 50
Trinity
13
12
13
12
—
50
Windsor
28
31
19
9
—
87
Trinity: Tyler Hester 22, Jake Walker 3, Whit Mason 2, Gabe Meadows 5, Taylor King 4, Alex Cook 2, Jack Pharis 10, Will Clardy 2.
Windsor: Landry Rustin 4, Dayton Hunt 12, Cameron Reynolds 16, Jai’kez Mann 10, Carlos Sampson 3, Marquise Jackson 13, Kyle Whiting 2, Jason Bradberry 8, Jonathon Osborn 7, Tyler Christian 12.
3-pointers: Trinity 8 (Hester 6, Walker 1, Meadows 1); Windsor 9 (Hunt 2, Reynolds 2, Mann 2, Bradberry 2, Osborn 1).
Records: Windsor 5-0.
FPD 52, Paideia 50
Paideia
6
10
15
19
—
50
FPD
13
14
14
11
—
52
Paideia: Jalen Essick 19, Solomon Burt-Murray 12, Jordan Kunney 6, Jaylan Troutman 4, Coleman Tappero 4, William Dollar 3, Luke Smith 1, Sam Smith 1.
FPD: Armaun Smith 14, Maurice Gordon 12, Caleb Kelly 7, Henry Middlebrooks 7, C.J. Harris 4, Stephen Summerow 4, Wesley Wilson 4.
3-pointers: Paideia 1 (Dollar 1).
Records: FPD 2-2.
Saturday’s Girls Basketball
Heritage 52, John Milledge 47
Heritage
12
10
14
16
—
52
John Milledge
12
9
15
11
—
47
Heritage: K. Groover 31, K. Hegood 3, C. Yancey 2, E. Cushing 2, T. Underwood 1, C. Vazquez 9, O. Ayers 4.
John Milledge: M. Chambers 2, G. Mitcham 8, S. Braddy 12, J. Dyer 6, R. Clements 19.
3-pointers: Heritage 6 (Groover 4, Hegood 1, Vazquez 1); John Milledge 6 (Mitcham 2, Braddy 4).
Records: Heritage 3-1, John Milledge 6-2.
Howard 42, Southwest 23
Howard
13
4
19
6
—
42
Southwest
3
9
6
5
—
23
Howard: Alyn Ovell 6, Briyana Manson 7, Amija Causey 3, Brittany Reeves 16, Keleia Murray 4, Chasidy Coleman 5, Ciriaha Parchment 1.
Southwest:Nariya Shinholster 4, Jasmine Billue 2, Jakayle Johnson 8, Tnya Williams 3.
3-pointers: Howard 2 (Reeves 1, Coleman 1).
Game notes: Reeves had 15 rebounds.
Records: Howard 3-4, Southwest 3-3.
Mary Persons 52, Lamar County 41
Lamar County
6
15
10
10
—
41
Mary Persons
16
17
4
15
—
52
Lamar County: McGuire 2, Alford 11, Castlin 17, Tyus 6, Boland 3, Rock 2.
Mary Persons: Taylor Buffington 9, Olympia High 4, Ateria McDowell 29, Katelyn Wilson 2, Abigail Hightower 8.
3-pointers: Mary Persons 1 (McDowell 1).
Records: Lamar County 1-4, Mary Persons 4-4.
Pike County 46, Rutland 34
Rutland
9
7
6
12
—
34
Pike County
10
12
11
13
—
46
Rutland: Jasmine Hughes 2, Jessica Wiling 2, Bre’Asia Davis 10, Alyssia Ash 4, Jada Brown 6, E’Junah Sledge 2, Erin Fortson 6, Taliyah Slocumb 2.
Pike County: Hobby Gregory 27, Macy Carter 5, Zankeydriah Neal 2, Makenzie English 3, Lindsey Corbin 3, Haley Whitmire 3, Mackenzie Kirk 4.
3-pointers: Rutland 2 (Davis 2); Pike 2 (Gregory 1, English 1).
Records: Rutland 1-4, Pike County 4-2.
Trinity Christian 61, Windsor 29
Trinity
21
13
17
10
—
61
Windsor
8
8
5
8
—
29
Trinity: Lindsey Tate 6, Victory Clayton 8, Karmen Leroy 2, Madison Williams 4, Ruthie Scott 13, Demix Hester 6, Randy Traxler 12, Jade Johnson 10.
Windsor: Kassidy Hulett 13, Hailey Mosely 6, Sydney Weiche 3, A’Maiya Jackson 2, Jordan Moss 5.
3-pointers: Trinity 2 (Traxler 2); Windsor 4 (Hulett 2, Weiche 1, Moss 1).
Records: Windsor 2-3.
Johnson 38, Veterans 37
Johnson
6
10
13
9
—
38
Veterans
13
10
7
7
—
37
Johnson: Pierce 12, Parker 2, Owens 10, Hugie 3, Williams 6, Copeland 5.
Veterans: Carrington Kee 16, Alleyah Ingraham 5, Chandler Shepherd 5, Mackenzie Rucker 3, Madison Perez 4, Stacie Jones 4.
3-pointers: Veterans 3 (Kee 2, Shepherd 1).
Records: Veterans 3-4.
Paideia 45, FPD 37
Paideia
8
7
14
16
—
45
FPD
11
12
9
5
—
37
Paideia: Kai Carter 24, Christina Walker 15, Katherine Jordak 2, Alana Hodges 2, Helen Latting 2.
FPD: Kate Patterson 13, Bailey Ruble 9, Sadie Frame 5, Emma Lako 5, Kennedy Cauley 2, Gracie Matthews 2, Molly Lee 1.
3-pointers: Paideia 5 (Walker 3, Carter 2); FPD 3 (Ruble 3).
Records: FPD 4-2.
Friday’s Boys Basketball
Taylor County 65, Crawford County 53
Taylor County
18
12
20
15
—
65
Crawford County
9
12
9
23
—
53
Taylor County: Ellison 6, Dixon 15, Jones 18, Daniels 15, Corbin 2, Dugger 1.
Crawford County: Saffold 12, Jackon 2, Bluford 19, Miller 3, Knolton 14, Henton 3.
3-pointers: Taylor County 6 (Dixon 2, Jones 4); Crawford County 6 (Saffold 1, Bluford 5).
Central 79, Westside 74
Central
18
19
20
22
—
79
Westside
22
17
22
13
—
74
Central: McCoy 23, Hill 16, Williams 15, Dewan Owens 9, Tyrice Paul 6, Thomas 6,Jeremy Denson 2,Maurice Brown 2.
Westside: Jones 33, Moore, 18, Terric Allen 10, Trey Foster 5, Samone Reed 4, Gregory Holloway 4.
3-pointers: Central 5 (Williams 3, Owens 1, Thomas 1); Westside 3 (Jones 1, Allen 2).
Athens Academy 63, Mount de Sales 49
Mount de Sales
9
15
11
14
—
49
Athens Academy
15
15
22
11
—
63
Mount de Sales: Pinkney Gilchrist 3, Dexter Williams 2, Adam Leverett 22, Jack Beers 9, Will Pounds 2, Josiah Cotton 1, Michael Fountain 6, Reese Waters 4.
Athens Academy: Matt Moseley 12, Jack Murray 24, Payton Bowles 6, Connor Hatch 6, Rolf Reynolds 3, Asa Hill 5, Wes Wilson 1.
3-pointers: Mount de Sales 3 (Leverett 3); Athens Academy 11 (Moseley 2, Murrah 6, Bowles 1, Reynolds 1,Wilson 1).
Mary Persons 75, Howard 40
Howard
11
10
11
8
—
40
Mary Persons
28
18
21
8
—
75
Howard: Eric Scott 3, Channing Thompson 9, Tyler Holloway 3, Brandon Stewart 4, Ron Hart 7, Jonathan Brooks 2, Tyeem Mason 8, Chrishawn Monroe 4.
Mary Persons: Ray-Kay Weaver 7, Tre Edge 6, Dee Morton 5, Roger Aikens 2, Jaterian Hinsford 4, Donovan Hogan 4, Clay Moore 7, Dalton Edge 2, Cam Holden 27, Andre Theistt 2, Howard 9.
3-pointers: Howard 3 (Scott 1, Holloway 1, Hart 1); Mary Persons 2 (Edge 1, Morton 1).
Records: Howard 0-6, Mary Persons 3-2.
Warner Robins 65, Houston County 49
Warner Robins
17
12
13
23
—
65
Houston County
16
8
9
16
—
49
Warner Robins: JaColbey Owens 21, Jaylen Dawson 6, Nelson Phillips 26, Jaron Zanders 5, Jaydon Norman 3, TyJaah Coleman 2.
Houston County: Hill 2, K. Singleton 3, Z. Johnson 3, A. Brown 3, A. Colbert 13, M. Wallace 5, J. Nelson 12, X. Duncan 2.
Windsor 61, Southland 52
Windsor
15
16
24
6
—
61
Southland
4
17
9
22
—
52
Windsor: Landry Rustin 17, Cameron Reynolds 4, Jai’Kez Mann 9, Carlos Sampson 4, Marquise Jackson 19, Jason Bradberry 7, Tyler Christian 1.
Southland: Landon Law 3, Alex Roach 9, Sauge Batten 19, Clay Owens 1, Luke Law 9, Harrison Bell 5, Hunter McCain 6.
3-pointers: Windsor 10 (Rustin 5, Mann 1, Jackson 2, Bradberry 2); Southland 6 (Roach 1, Batten 2, Lu. Law 2, Bell 1).
Game notes: Jackson had seven rebounds and six assists for Windsor, while Rustin and Mann each had six rebounds.
Southwest 64, Northeast 56
Southwest
14
25
12
13
—
64
Northeast
16
14
7
19
—
56
Southwest: A. Ridley 33; J. Ellington 5; K. Goolsby 7; A. Tarvee 8; J. Slocum 8; C. Crawford 3.
Northeast: D. Dunn 8; C. Cherry 6; T. Gilbert 23; T. Hill 6; J. Hill 6; I. Hilson 3; J. Lloyd 1; R. Williams 3.
3-pointers: Southwest 3 (Ridley 2, Ellington 1); Northeast 3 (Gilbert 2, Hill 1).
Sherwood 69, Central Georgia Athletics 52
CGA
13
8
18
13
—
69
Sherwood
25
24
17
3
—
52
CGA: Isaiah Reeder 15, Blake Brennan 5, Phillip Braswell 3, Caleb Esmond 5, Logan Hartman 2, Stephen Esmond 4, Isaac Reeder 4, Judah Hartman 14.
Sherwood: Samuel Smith 11, Joshua Kendrick 3, Strantravious Smith 21, William Crawford 2, Keaton Summerell 2, Sammy Smith 21, Ketavion Curry 1, Jordon Roberts 2, Jackie Grey 5, Marion Mims 1.
3-pointers: CGA 3 (Brennan 1, Braswell 1, C. Esmond 1); Sherwood 7 (Samuel Smith 1, Kendrick 1, St. Smith 2, Sammy Smith 2, Grey 1).
Friday’s Girls Basketball
Howard 46, Mary Persons 32
Howard
13
11
7
15
—
46
Mary Persons
12
6
6
8
—
32
Howard: Alyn Ovell 4, Kaneisha Sanders 2, Amija Causey 4, Brittany Reeves 8, Keleia Murray 3, Chasidy Coleman 4, Ciriaha Parchment 16, Briyana Manson 5.
Mary Persons: Taylor Buffington 9, Olympia High 7, Ateria McDowell 11, Abigail Hightower 5.
3-pointers: Mary Persons 3 (Buffington 1, High 1, Hightower 1).
Records: Howard 2-4, Mary Persons 3-4.
Tattnall Square 37, Eagle’s Landing Christian 30
Tattnall Square
5
9
10
13
—
37
ELCA
9
10
7
4
—
30
Tattnall Square: I'uana Slaughter 14, Blair Back 3, Abby Rouse 9, Breonna Glover 1, Allie Gordon 10.
ELCA: Warren 4, Darson 8, Vallamy 10, Thompson 2, Craig 2, Thurston 4.
3-pointers: Tattnall Square 1 (Slaughter 1 ).
Records: Tattnall Square 4-2.
Veterans 33, Lee County 29
Veterans
13
5
4
11
—
33
Lee County
9
8
2
10
—
29
Veterans: Carrington Kee 9, Alleyah Ingraham 9, Chandler Shepherd 11, Madison Perez 2, Stacie Jones 2.
Lee County: Kelley 4, Edney 2, Tabor 2, Bamer 6, Thomas 13, McFarland 2.
3-pointers: Veterans 3 (Shepherd 3); Lee County 2 (Thomas 2).
Game notes: Kee, Ingraham and Jones each had six rebounds.
CFCA 47, Calvary Christian 26
Calvary Christian
3
4
4
7
—
26
CFCA
6
15
16
10
—
47
Calvary Christian: Flake 7, Osborne 5, Sizemore 3, Newman 3.
CFCA: Hannah Duncan 12, Delana Smith 11, Marilyn Nesmith 9, Emily Clements 9, Lonah Sarazine 4, Dana Oni 2.
3-pointers: CFCA 1 (Clements 1).
Records: CFCA 1-0.
Taylor County 88, Crawford County 47
Taylor County
19
36
26
7
—
88
Crawford County
15
8
13
11
—
47
Taylor County: Kenyonna McClain 3, T. Green 9, D. Mathis 29, Kennese McClain 16, M. Greene 11, T. Gibson 21.
Crawford County: Kearis Ivey 2, Kamore Ivey 2, S. Ellison 6, T. Smith 2 K. Prather 27, T. Murchison 2, J. Andrews 6.
3-pointers: Taylor County 9 (Keny. McClain 1, Mathis 5, Kenn. McClain 3); Crawford County 2 (Ellison 1, Murchinson 1).
Perry 57, Spalding 54
Spalding
12
11
17
14
—
54
Perry
9
13
16
19
—
57
Spalding: Kayla Milner 2, Andrews 6, Kirah Milner 3, Banks 23, Evans 15, Davis 6.
Perry: Mallard 10, Tucker 3, Smith 18, Brown 6, Harrell 20.
3-pointers: Spalding 1 (Ki. Milner 1); Perry 4 (Smith 2, Harrell 2).
Game notes: Mallard had 12 rebounds.
John Milledge 38, Monsignor Donovan 25
Monsignor Donovan
4
5
2
14
—
25
John Milledge
12
7
15
4
—
38
Monsignor Donovan: O. Battia 2, A. Moore 11, J. Lopez 4, E. Tranovich 4, K. Lusk 4.
Donovan: R. Clements 23, M. Chambers 6, G. Mitcham 3, J. Dyer 2, S. Eady 2, M. Brown 1, M. Leslie 1.
3-pointers: Monsignor Donovan 2 (Moore 2).
Records: John Milledge 6-1.
Southland 51, Windsor 47
Windsor
12
8
16
11
—
47
Southland
9
14
18
10
—
51
Windsor: Kassidy Hulett 9, Hailey Mosley 12, A’Maiya Jackson 23, Savannah Lee 1.
Southland: Cassi Bass 7, Sydney Payne 14, Kathleen Kinslaw 17, Macy Williams 8, Kendall Kirkland 3, Savannah Banks 2.
3-pointers: Windsor 2 (Jackson 1, Lee 1); Southland 4 (Bass 1, Kinslaw 3).
Game notes: Jackson had seven rebounds and six assists for Windsor, while Rustin and Mann each had six rebounds.
Northeast 45, Southwest 37
Southwest
8
14
5
10
—
37
Northeast
18
6
10
11
—
45
Southwest: N. Shinholster 12, B. Daniels 9, S. Williams 5, L. Wilson 3, J. Johnson 4, A. Grayer 4.
Northeast: A. Hightower 8; V. Dumas 21; E. Williams 4; D. Lowe 4; D. Phelps 2; B. Hopkins 6.
3-pointers: Southwest 4 (Daniels 3, Williams 1); Northeast 3 (Williams 1, Hopkins 2).
Sherwood 35, Central Georgia Athletics 25
CGA
2
4
6
13
—
25
Sherwood
6
12
8
9
—
35
CGA: Abigail Sullivan 6, Heather Andrews 4, Brianna Blizzard 9, Rebekah Daugherty 4, Joanna Daugherty 2.
Sherwood: Ivey Evans 7, Ashanti Harris 6, Chelsey Clements 3, Michaela Hudson 15, Grace Williams 1, Franny Vega 3.
3-pointers: Sherwood 1 (Hudson 1).
Game notes: Andrews had 12 rebounds.
