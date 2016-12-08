Mount de Sales product Swain signed to Jets’ practice squad

Chris Swain just missed out on making the San Diego Chargers’ roster during the preseason.
But Swain, a former Mount de Sales star, is in the NFL now after being signed to the New York Jets’ practice squad Thursday. Swain was an undrafted free agent out of Navy. He had seven carries for 16 yards and a touchdown and one catches for 11 yards in the preseason and was one of the Chargers’ final cuts.
In other NFL news for Middle Georgia’s players Thursday:
The Chicago Tribune has a look at former Dodge County star Leonard Floyd’s development as a rookie.
The website Bolts From The Blue takes a look at a big San Diego pickup in former Perry star Casey Hayward.
SB Nation says former Rutland star Marquette King is really good and not just a lot of fun.
Comments