Floyd’s two sacks help Chicago Bears beat San Francisco

Former Dodge County standout Leonard Floyd had a big game for the Chicago Bears on Sunday in their win over San Francisco.
The former Georgia star finished with four tackles, two sacks, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit in the win.
Here’s a look at how the other Middle Georgians in the NFL fared this weekend:
Darqueze Dennard (Twiggs County) Cincinnati: Four tackles against Philadelphia.
Bud Dupree (Wilkinson County) Pittsburgh: Two tackles against the N.Y. Giants.
Casey Hayward (Perry) San Diego: One interception, one pass defensed against Tampa Bay.
Kareem Jackson (Westside) Houston: Five tackles against Green Bay.
Charles Johnson (Hawkinsville) Carolina: One tackle, one sack, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit against Seattle.
Abry Jones (Northside) Jacksonville: Two tackles against Denver.
Marquette King (Rutland) Oakland: Five punts for 44.2-yard average against Buffalo.
Keith Mumphery (Dooly County) Houston: Played 27 plays on offense and three plays on special teams against Green Bay.
Steven Nelson (Northside) Kansas City: Six tackles, one pass defensed against Atlanta.
Demarcus Robinson (Peach County) Kansas City: Played 10 plays on special teams against Atlanta.
DeAndre Smelter (Tattnall Square) San Francisco: Practice squad.
Demaryius Thomas (West Laurens) Denver: Six catches for 61 yards against Jacksonville.
Erik Walden (Dublin) Indianapolis: One tackle, two quarterback hits against the N.Y. Jets.
