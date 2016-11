Georgia Tech looks to finish strong against Georgia

1:58 Mercer stays undefeated at home Pause

1:03 Campers learn ins and outs of crime scene investigation

1:07 Bibb deputies get a "thanks for giving" treat

1:10 Donald Trump Jr. describes the enthusiasm voters approach him with

0:59 "It's not uncommon every night here to hear shots"

3:34 Peach Co. sheriff shows appreciation to officers and community

4:12 GBI Agent gives update on Peach County deputies shootings

1:31 Hundreds mourn Peach deputies at somber vigil

2:18 Feud between neighbors sparked police shooting, sheriff says