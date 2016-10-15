Peach State Sports Blog

October 15, 2016 9:29 AM

Middle Georgia high school football races heating up

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Region 1-6A

Team

Region

Overall

Valdosta

1-0

6-1

Coffee

1-0

5-2

Northside

1-1

7-1

Lee County

1-1

6-1

Houston County

0-2

6-2

Region 1-5A

Team

Region

Overall

Bainbridge

1-0

2-4

Veterans

1-1

4-4

Warner Robins

1-1

2-6

TCC

1-1

5-3

Harris County

0-1

3-4

Region 4-5A

Team

Region

Overall

Stockbridge

5-0

7-0

Woodland

5-1

6-2

Jones County

4-1

4-3

Ola

3-2

4-3

Locust Grove

3-3

5-3

Eagle’s Landing

2-4

2-6

Dutchtown

1-4

3-4

Union Grove

1-4

1-5-1

Hampton

0-5

1-6

Region 2-4A

Team

Region

Overall

Mary Persons

2-0

5-2

West Laurens

2-0

5-2

Upson-Lee

1-1

4-3

Perry

1-1

3-4

Spalding

0-2

3-4

Howard

0-2

1-6

Region 3-4A

Team

Region

Overall

Thomson

2-0

7-0

Burke County

2-0

6-1

Baldwin

1-1

3-4

Cross Creek

1-1

4-3

Richmond Academy

0-2

2-4

Hephibah

0-2

0-7

Region 4-3A

Team

Region

Overall

Jackson

4-0

6-2

Peach County

3-0

6-1

Pike County

2-1

5-2

Westside

1-2

3-4

Central

1-3

5-3

Rutland

1-3

2-6

Kendrick

0-3

0-7

Region 3-2A

Team

Region

Overall

Washington County

3-0

6-1

Southwest

3-0

4-3

Dublin

2-2

6-2

Dodge County

2-2

3-5

Northeast

1-2

1-6

Bleckley County

1-3

2-6

East Laurens

0-3

1-6

Region 5-2A

Team

Region

Overall

Callaway

2-0

7-0

Spencer

2-0

5-2

Heard County

1-1

5-2

Lamar County

1-1

4-3

Temple

0-2

5-2

Jordan

0-2

0-7

Region 8-2A

Team

Region

Overall

Rabun County

3-0

6-0

Elbert County

3-0

6-1

Banks County

2-1

3-4

Monticello

2-1

2-5

Social Circle

1-3

2-6

Putnam County

1-3

1-7

Oglethorpe County

0-4

0-7

Region 4A-1A

Team

Region

Overall

Macon County

4-0

5-2

Taylor County

3-1

6-1

Dooly County

3-1

4-3

Crawford County

1-3

3-3

Hawkinsville

1-3

3-4

Schley County

0-4

2-5

Region 7A-1A

Team

Region

Overall

Tattnall Square

3-0

7-0

Twiggs County

2-1

5-2

Stratford

2-1

5-2

FPD

1-2

5-2

Wilkinson County

1-2

1-6

Mount de Sales

0-3

2-5

Region 7B-1A

Team

Region

Overall

Lincoln County

3-0

5-1-1

Aquinas

2-1

5-3

Greene County

2-1

5-2

Washington-Wilkes

2-1

2-5

Hancock Central

0-3

3-4

Warren County

0-3

3-4

GMC

4-4

Note: GMC is playing a non-region schedule.

