Middle Georgia high school football races heating up

Region 1-6A
Team
Region
Overall
Valdosta
1-0
6-1
Coffee
1-0
5-2
Northside
1-1
7-1
Lee County
1-1
6-1
Houston County
0-2
6-2
Region 1-5A
Team
Region
Overall
Bainbridge
1-0
2-4
Veterans
1-1
4-4
Warner Robins
1-1
2-6
TCC
1-1
5-3
Harris County
0-1
3-4
Region 4-5A
Team
Region
Overall
Stockbridge
5-0
7-0
Woodland
5-1
6-2
Jones County
4-1
4-3
Ola
3-2
4-3
Locust Grove
3-3
5-3
Eagle’s Landing
2-4
2-6
Dutchtown
1-4
3-4
Union Grove
1-4
1-5-1
Hampton
0-5
1-6
Region 2-4A
Team
Region
Overall
Mary Persons
2-0
5-2
West Laurens
2-0
5-2
Upson-Lee
1-1
4-3
Perry
1-1
3-4
Spalding
0-2
3-4
Howard
0-2
1-6
Region 3-4A
Team
Region
Overall
Thomson
2-0
7-0
Burke County
2-0
6-1
Baldwin
1-1
3-4
Cross Creek
1-1
4-3
Richmond Academy
0-2
2-4
Hephibah
0-2
0-7
Region 4-3A
Team
Region
Overall
Jackson
4-0
6-2
Peach County
3-0
6-1
Pike County
2-1
5-2
Westside
1-2
3-4
Central
1-3
5-3
Rutland
1-3
2-6
Kendrick
0-3
0-7
Region 3-2A
Team
Region
Overall
Washington County
3-0
6-1
Southwest
3-0
4-3
Dublin
2-2
6-2
Dodge County
2-2
3-5
Northeast
1-2
1-6
Bleckley County
1-3
2-6
East Laurens
0-3
1-6
Region 5-2A
Team
Region
Overall
Callaway
2-0
7-0
Spencer
2-0
5-2
Heard County
1-1
5-2
Lamar County
1-1
4-3
Temple
0-2
5-2
Jordan
0-2
0-7
Region 8-2A
Team
Region
Overall
Rabun County
3-0
6-0
Elbert County
3-0
6-1
Banks County
2-1
3-4
Monticello
2-1
2-5
Social Circle
1-3
2-6
Putnam County
1-3
1-7
Oglethorpe County
0-4
0-7
Region 4A-1A
Team
Region
Overall
Macon County
4-0
5-2
Taylor County
3-1
6-1
Dooly County
3-1
4-3
Crawford County
1-3
3-3
Hawkinsville
1-3
3-4
Schley County
0-4
2-5
Region 7A-1A
Team
Region
Overall
Tattnall Square
3-0
7-0
Twiggs County
2-1
5-2
Stratford
2-1
5-2
FPD
1-2
5-2
Wilkinson County
1-2
1-6
Mount de Sales
0-3
2-5
Region 7B-1A
Team
Region
Overall
Lincoln County
3-0
5-1-1
Aquinas
2-1
5-3
Greene County
2-1
5-2
Washington-Wilkes
2-1
2-5
Hancock Central
0-3
3-4
Warren County
0-3
3-4
GMC
—
4-4
Note: GMC is playing a non-region schedule.
