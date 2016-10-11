Hayward’s strong day not enough for San Diego defense against Oakland

Former Perry standout Casey Hayward continued his strong season for the San Diego Chargers in his first season with the team.
Hayward had eight tackles against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, but the Raiders pulled out a 34-31 win.
Hayward has 23 tackles this season and three interceptions.
Here’s a look at how the other Middle Georgians in the NFL fared this weekend:
Darqueze Dennard (Twiggs County) Cincinnati: One tackle against Dallas.
Bud Dupree (Wilkinson County) Pittsburgh: Injured reserve.
Leonard Floyd (Dodge County) Chicago: Inactive against Indianapolis.
Kareem Jackson (Westside) Houston: Inactive against Minnesota.
Charles Johnson (Hawkinsville) Carolina: Three tackles against Tampa Bay.
Abry Jones (Northside) Jacksonville: Open week.
Marquette King (Rutland) Oakland: Three punts for a 41.3-yard average against San Diego.
Keith Mumphery (Dooly County) Houston: Inactive against Minnesota.
Steven Nelson (Northside) Kansas City: Open week.
Demarcus Robinson (Peach County) Kansas City: Open week.
DeAndre Smelter (Tattnall Square) San Francisco: Injured reserve.
Demaryius Thomas (West Laurens) Denver: Five catches for 49 yards and one touchdown against Atlanta.
Erik Walden (Dublin) Indianapolis: Two tackles, two quarterback hits against Chicago.
