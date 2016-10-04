Another TD catch for Demaryius Thomas helps Denver top Tampa Bay

Demaryius Thomas had another big game for the Denver Broncos on Sunday, hauling in his second touchdown pass of the season in the Broncos’ win over Tampa Bay.
The former West Laurens and Georgia Tech standout had six catches for 94 yards in the game and has 21 catches for 332 yards for the season.
Middle Georgia’s other NFL products also fared well Sunday:
Darqueze Dennard (Twiggs County) Cincinnati: Six tackles against Miami.
Bud Dupree (Wilkinson County) Pittsburgh: Injured reserve.
Leonard Floyd (Dodge County) Chicago: Played 19 plays on defense against Detroit.
Casey Hayward (Perry) San Diego: Four tackles, one pass defensed against New Orleans.
Kareem Jackson (Westside) Houston: Three tackles, one pass defensed against Tennessee.
Charles Johnson (Hawkinsville) Carolina: One tackle against Atlanta.
Abry Jones (Northside) Jacksonville: Two tackles against Indianapolis.
Marquette King (Rutland) Oakland: Eight punts for a 46.5-yard average against Baltimore.
Keith Mumphery (Dooly County) Houston: Played six plays on special teams against Tennessee.
Steven Nelson (Northside) Kansas City: Two tackles against Pittsburgh.
Demarcus Robinson (Peach County) Kansas City: Played one play on offense and 20 plays on special teams against Pittsburgh.
DeAndre Smelter (Tattnall Square) San Francisco: Injured reserve.
Demaryius Thomas (West Laurens) Denver: Six catches for 94 yards and a touchdown against Tampa Bay.
Erik Walden (Dublin) Indianapolis: Three tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit against Jacksonville.
