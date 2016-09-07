Wildcats hope to learn from season opener

Fort Valley State football head coach Kevin Porter said there was a clear difference in his team’s first half Sunday at Miles and what took place in the second half — experience.
The Wildcats jumped out to an 18-point lead at halftime before Miles showed its championship resolve in the second half to pull out a 34-21 win. Fort Valley State didn’t score in the second half after jumping on top of the defending SIAC champion Golden Bears in the first half, while Miles scored 31 second-half points.
“I think our kids, they came out and played at a high level in the first half and probably played at the same level in the second half,” Porter said of his first game as the Wildcats’ head coach. “But Miles is, obviously, the conference champ and has a championship pedigree. And it showed, and their experience showed in the second half of the ballgame.”
Wildcats freshman quarterback Demontay Jones passed for 248 yards and two touchdowns, while completing 20-of-26 passes, and senior Otis Brown had six catches, including both touchdowns, for 72 yards. But the Wildcats rushed for only 61 yards, and they had 15 penalties, while turning the ball over three times.
“It was a great experience for us, and I thought we played hard the whole game,” Porter said. “But we just made some critical mistakes in the second half that you can’t make against a team like that.”
The Wildcats stay on the road this week against Lane. Fort Valley State’s first home game is Sept. 17 against Clark Atlanta.
“Well, obviously, they’re at home, and that will be big for them,” Porter said of this week’s game. “That will be another test for us, to see if we can go on the road and get a win with so many young kids playing.”
