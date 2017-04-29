Quinn gets his type of players in NFL draft

The NFL draft has been something Falcons fans have dreaded at times through the years. There have been more disappointments than success stories with the Falcons picking players.
The past two years have been different. Four players drafted last year started in the Super Bowl loss, while three starters were from the 2015 draft.
Atlanta’s roster is already stacked, so this year’s draft was a chance to pad the roster. It was also a chance for head coach Dan Quinn to take his kind of players.
Quinn is a defensive coach, and luckily for him there are not as many needs on offense. That gave Quinn the opportunity to improve a defense that has steadily improved since he took over.
Quinn wants high-energy, wide-open players who don’t stop. He doesn’t care as much about height as he does speed. And did we mention energy?
The Falcons traded up Thursday to get UCLA defensive end Takk McKinley, who made an unimpressive debut when he cursed his way to the first interview as a Falcons player. Regardless, McKinley is a player cut out of the Quinn mold.
Atlanta wanted someone to complement Vic Beasley, who led the NFL in sacks last season. McKinley will do that. He’s 6-foot-2, 250 pounds, but Beasley is 6-2, 235. So, they’re similar. McKinley has a motor, and his interview after being drafted proved he has passion beyond compare.
The Falcons already have veterans Brooks Reed, Adrian Clayborn, Derrick Shelby and Jack Crawford at defensive end. Ra’Shede Hageman can play outside, as well. But when the time comes to rush the quarterback, Beasley and McKinley likely will be on opposite sides.
Third-round pick Duke Riley is a carbon copy of the man he replaced at LSU and will play alongside in Atlanta, Deion Jones. Riley is 6-1, 232, while Jones is 6-1, 222. They both play inside linebacker, but Riley likely will play weakside linebacker.
Riley will be moved around, however, and Quinn will undoubtedly seek to get Riley, Jones and De’Vondre Campbell on the field at the same time.
Did the Falcons really need more speedy, undersized defenders? Well, it wouldn’t seem so. But that’s who Quinn likes. Those are his people, the players he feels can make his style of defense better.
In a way, you have to trust Quinn. Sure, there will always be reason to question his coaching, until he can wipe away that bad memory of the 25-point lead that was squandered in the biggest game of his life. But Quinn has been successful at finding the kind of players he needs for his defense.
The Falcons finally drafted a guard in the fourth round, grabbing Oregon State’s Sean Harlow. Guard was their biggest need, with veteran Chris Chester now retired. The Falcons will try and convince us that last year’s sixth-rounder, Wes Schweitzer, will be the favorite to start this season after a year of development.
They better be right. The lack of concern about the guard position is puzzling, but it’s nothing new. They could have gotten one of the best guards in the draft in the first and second rounds, but instead went for defense.
Schweitzer and Harlow better be good enough to help protect quarterback Matt Ryan and help open holes for the running backs. If not, right guard will be a huge issue this season.
Atlanta got three depth pieces in the fifth round, with a cornerback (Damontae Kazee), running back (Brian Hill) and a tight end (Eric Saubert).
Quinn will give us his usual Pollyanna view of the draft, saying he’s pumped at the players the Falcons have added. His rah-rah style only goes so far, but you must admit what Quinn has done with the draft in his first two years. Following up a Super Bowl appearance, this third draft might be his most important.
Listen to “The Bill Shanks Show” from 3-7 p.m. weekdays on “Middle Georgia’s ESPN” – 93.1 FM in Macon and 99.5 FM in Warner Robins. Follow Bill at twitter.com/BillShanks and email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.
Comments