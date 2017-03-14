Georgia sits out big dance once again

4:28 Ex-prison nurse charged with inmate sex has first-appearance hearing Pause

5:35 New details emerge at hearing for accused killer in Kareem Mano slaying

1:06 Former prison nurse accused of having sex with inmate

0:50 Aerial view as authorities arrive for another day of searching

4:38 Cop Shop Podcast: Sugar and condiments fly in Waffle House outburst

0:54 Vacant warehouse burns on Sixth Street

0:37 Cherry Blossom Festival attractions in Central City Park

1:31 Separate is still unequal today, keynote speaker says

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver