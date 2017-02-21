It’s a long way to October

There’s a new manager for the Atlanta Braves this season. After four years of Bobby Cox, former Atlanta catcher Joe Torre takes over to get the Braves to the next level.
Torre was fired by the New York Mets, but when Braves owner Ted Turner fired Cox, he looked for a personality. Remember, the franchise is not only a baseball team. It is a TV show, as well.
The Braves struck out on adding free agent Reggie Jackson to the lineup. Instead, Jackson signed with the California Angels. Jackson certainly would have looked good between Dale Murphy and Bob Horner in the lineup.
Instead, the two Atlanta sluggers will once again lead the offense. Murphy struggled at times last season, with a .247 batting average. Like Torre, Murphy is a former catcher, and you can bet the new manager will have Murphy as his pet project this spring.
Horner must stay healthy, but he’s proven in three-plus years he’s one of the best home run hitters in the game. He’ll anchor the infield that also includes first baseman Chris Chambliss, second baseman Glenn Hubbard and shortstop Rafael Ramirez.
While it might not be the historic infield the Los Angeles Dodgers have, this group has been together for two years now. Bruce Benedict returns behind the plate, with Biff Pocoroba and Matt Sinatro also around.
Left field is a bit of a question. Last season, Brett Butler showed promise with good speed, but he was unable to unseat Rufino Linares. Claudell Washington had a solid debut season with the Braves in 1981, hitting .291 as the starting right fielder.
As always, the worry will be the pitching. The Braves can certainly hit in “The Launching Pad,” but can they keep the other teams from hitting? As always, Phil Niekro leads the staff. And after that …
Veteran Gaylord Perry will try to win his 200th game elsewhere, so the Braves must replace his 23 starts. There is no reason to doubt Niekro, who continues to sail along at 43 years of age.
Tommy Boggs made 24 starts last season, but his shoulder needs to stop barking at him. The Braves would probably love for Bob Walk to step forward. Atlanta got the right-hander from the Philadelphia Phillies for Gary Matthews before last season, but he pitched in only 12 games.
There are young arms who might crack the rotation. Steve Bedrosian made 25 starts in Triple-A Richmond in 1981, while southpaw Ken Dayley made 31 starts. And there are whispers the Braves might make Rick Camp a starter again. Camp led Atlanta with 17 saves last season. Rick Mahler is another swing pitcher who could get some starts.
Gene Garber might reclaim the closer’s job, but can he be helped by lefty Al Hrabosky? The “Mad Hungarian” has just four saves in two years since signing a huge contract with Turner.
Larry McWilliams and Preston Hanna are still around and could get another shot.
This Braves team looks to be on the cusp of being good, but can Torre get it over the hump. The offense looks strong, but the pitching will be the key. If new pitching coach Bob Gibson can get anything out of pitchers not named Niekro, it could be an improved season for the Braves.
You’ve probably figured out now that we took a trip down memory lane. Believe it or not, this would have been an article written 35 years ago, before the 1982 season.
Some things have not changed. This year Atlanta has a new (full-time) manager in Brian Snitker, who was getting ready for his first season as a minor league manager in 1982. Snitker has a good offense like the one Torre inherited. And the pitching is the question mark, led by some older guys like the Braves had with Niekro so many years ago.
Can this year’s team win 13 in a row to start the season and then go on to win the division, like the 1982 Braves did? Well, as someone once said, it’s a long way to October.
