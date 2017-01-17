Falcons fans looking for the cure

2:24 Marchers say why important to remember Martin Luther King Jr. Pause

2:51 DA Cooke 'making sure the law was complied with'

1:54 'It sort of gets in your blood,' longtime Houston County sheriff says

1:25 'It's been a tough year,' sheriff says in wake of another police shooting

1:29 Fleeing suspect wrecks in chase with Monroe deputies

0:28 Scene of shooting of two Byron police officers

2:24 'He is deceased,' GBI agent says of shooter of Byron cops

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation