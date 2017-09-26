Casey Hayward and the Los Angeles Chargers are 0-3 after a loss to Kansas City on Sunday.
Casey Hayward and the Los Angeles Chargers are 0-3 after a loss to Kansas City on Sunday. Jae C. Hong AP
Casey Hayward and the Los Angeles Chargers are 0-3 after a loss to Kansas City on Sunday. Jae C. Hong AP

NFL & Atlanta Falcons

Another solid week for area players in NFL

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

September 26, 2017 12:55 PM

How the players from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties fared in the NFL in week three.

Robert Davis (Northside) Washington: Davis has been assigned to the practice squad.

Darqueze Dennard (Twiggs County) Cincinnati: Dennard had 10 tackles and a sack against Green Bay.

Casey Hayward (Perry) Los Angeles Chargers: Hayward had three tackles with one tackle for loss against Kansas City.

Kareem Jackson (Westside) Houston: Jackson had six tackles and one pass defensed against New England.

Abry Jones (Northside) Jacksonville: Jones had two tackles against Baltimore.

Marquette King (Rutland) Oakland: King averaged 52.7 yards on seven punts against Washington.

Steven Nelson (Northside) Kansas City: Nelson has been placed on the injured reserve list.

Demarcus Robinson (Peach County) Kansas City: Robinson had two catches for nine yards against the Los Angeles Chargers.

DeAndre Smelter (Tattnall Square) San Francisco: Smelter has been assigned to the practice squad.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Falcons super fan shows off sporty bird-laden Buick

Falcons super fan shows off sporty bird-laden Buick 1:02

Falcons super fan shows off sporty bird-laden Buick
Who's your Super Bowl team? 2:15

Who's your Super Bowl team?
Raucous crowd helps Falcons close Georgia Dome in style 1:34

Raucous crowd helps Falcons close Georgia Dome in style

View More Video