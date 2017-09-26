Another solid week for area players in NFL

How the players from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties fared in the NFL in week three.
Robert Davis (Northside) Washington: Davis has been assigned to the practice squad.
Darqueze Dennard (Twiggs County) Cincinnati: Dennard had 10 tackles and a sack against Green Bay.
Casey Hayward (Perry) Los Angeles Chargers: Hayward had three tackles with one tackle for loss against Kansas City.
Kareem Jackson (Westside) Houston: Jackson had six tackles and one pass defensed against New England.
Abry Jones (Northside) Jacksonville: Jones had two tackles against Baltimore.
Marquette King (Rutland) Oakland: King averaged 52.7 yards on seven punts against Washington.
Steven Nelson (Northside) Kansas City: Nelson has been placed on the injured reserve list.
Demarcus Robinson (Peach County) Kansas City: Robinson had two catches for nine yards against the Los Angeles Chargers.
DeAndre Smelter (Tattnall Square) San Francisco: Smelter has been assigned to the practice squad.
