Jackson’s big night highlights area players’ showing in second week of NFL season

How the players from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties fared in the NFL in the second week of the season.
Robert Davis (Northside) Washington: Assigned to practice squad.
Darqueze Dennard (Twiggs County) Cincinnati: Had three tackles and one pass defensed against Houston.
Casey Hayward (Perry) Los Angeles Chargers: Had five tackles against Miami.
Kareem Jackson (Westside) Houston: Had eight tackles, one tack, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and one forced fumble against Cincinnati.
Abry Jones (Northside) Jacksonville: Played 46 plays on defense and 14 plays on special teams against Tennessee.
Marquette King (Rutland) Oakland: Had three punts for a 55.3-yard average against the New York Jets.
Steven Nelson (Northside) Kansas City: Placed on injured reserve list.
Demarcus Robinson (Peach County) Kansas City: Played two plays on offense and five plays on special teams against Philadelphia.
DeAndre Smelter (Tattnall Square) San Francisco: Assigned to practice squad.
