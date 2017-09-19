Houston Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson (25) forces a fumble by Cincinnati wide receiver John Ross on Thursday.
NFL & Atlanta Falcons

Jackson’s big night highlights area players’ showing in second week of NFL season

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

September 19, 2017 9:36 AM

How the players from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties fared in the NFL in the second week of the season.

Robert Davis (Northside) Washington: Assigned to practice squad.

Darqueze Dennard (Twiggs County) Cincinnati: Had three tackles and one pass defensed against Houston.

Casey Hayward (Perry) Los Angeles Chargers: Had five tackles against Miami.

Kareem Jackson (Westside) Houston: Had eight tackles, one tack, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and one forced fumble against Cincinnati.

Abry Jones (Northside) Jacksonville: Played 46 plays on defense and 14 plays on special teams against Tennessee.

Marquette King (Rutland) Oakland: Had three punts for a 55.3-yard average against the New York Jets.

Steven Nelson (Northside) Kansas City: Placed on injured reserve list.

Demarcus Robinson (Peach County) Kansas City: Played two plays on offense and five plays on special teams against Philadelphia.

DeAndre Smelter (Tattnall Square) San Francisco: Assigned to practice squad.

