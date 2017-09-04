Nine area players stick with NFL teams to start this season

The NFL season begins Thursday. There are six players from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties on active NFL rosters and three other players who will be with NFL teams to open the season.
Three of the area players on the active rosters are defensive backs. Kareem Jackson (Westside) is with the Houston Texans and is entering his eighth NFL season, all with the Texans. Casey Hayward (Perry) is entering his sixth season and his second with the Los Angeles Chargers. Darqueze Dennard (Twiggs County) is entering his fourth season, all with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Defensive lineman Abry Jones (Northside) is entering his fifth season, all with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Punter Marquette King (Rutland) is entering his fifth season, all with the Oakland Raiders. And wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (Peach County) is entering his second season, both with with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Defensive back Steven Nelson (Northside) was placed on the Kansas City Chiefs’ injured reserve list Sunday. He can begin practicing after six weeks and begin playing in games after eight weeks.
Wide receiver DeAndre Smelter (Tattnall Square) will start the season on the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad, while rookie Robert Davis (Northside) will start the season on Washington Redskins’ practice squad.
