Draft fruitful for Dooly County’s Adams, Northside’s Davis

As Montravius Adams celebrates a double dose of good fortune this weekend, two other Middle Georgia prospects waited to get a call from an NFL team as the league’s three-day draft wrapped up.
Late Saturday afternoon, Robert Davis got what he was waiting for.
Davis, a Northside and Georgia State product, was selected in the sixth round by Washington, giving the Redskins a wide receiver with the 219th overall selection.
The draft wasn’t quite as fruitful for CFCA and Charleston Southern product Erik Austell, who went unpicked. His time in free agency was short-lived, however, as the offensive tackle said shortly after the draft that he came to a verbal agreement with the Denver Broncos.
Adams, a Dooly County and Auburn product, was taken late in the third round Friday by Green Bay, the same day he became a first-time father. He was the 93rd overall selection.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive lineman adds depth to a unit that was pushed up and down the field by Atlanta in the NFC championship game. The Packers opened the second round by taking Washington cornerback Kevin King and also picked N.C. State safety Josh Jones.
Adams is spending draft weekend at the hospital with his girlfriend, who delivered Montravius Adams Jr. around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
“Man, there (are) really no words I can say,” Adams told the Associated Press. “I’m just thankful for the blessings.”
Davis, who comes in at 6-foot-3 and 219 pounds, is Georgia State’s all-time top receiver with 3,391 yards and 17 touchdowns.
According to NFL.com, size was seen as Davis’ top attribute.
“It’s a great organization,” Davis said. “Just being able to compete and to get some playing time alongside the likes of Josh Norman.
“They asked me if I was ready, and I said, ‘Of course.’ ”
Comments