Local News
Sports
Obituaries
Shopping
Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Buy Photos and Pages
Contact Us
E-Edition
Newsletters
Subscribe
Archive Search
News
All News
Local
Houston & Peach
The Sun News
Crime
Education
Databases
Business
Nation/World
Opinion
Weird News
Sports
All Sports
High Schools
University of Georgia
Bulldogs Beat
Georgia Tech
Mercer
Columns & Blogs
MLB & Braves
NFL & Falcons
NBA & Hawks
Auto Racing
Golf
NHL/Macon Mayhem
Politics
Politics
Elections
Living
All Living
Family
Food
Home & Garden
Religion
Celebrations
Mark Ballard
Dear Abby
Entertainment
Entertainment
Out & About
Celebrities
Music
Restaurants
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Calendars
Opinion
Opinion
Editorials
Editorial Cartoons
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter
Blogs & Columns
Opinion Columns & Blogs
Charles E. Richardson
Your Say
Obituaries
Education Together
Shopping
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Place An Ad
Contests
About Us
NFL & Atlanta Falcons
February 6, 2017 12:14 PM
How are Falcons fans feeling the morning after Super Bowl LI? For some, not good.
Atlanta’s Matt Ryan leaves the field after the Falcons’ overtime loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI on Sunday.
Tony Gutierrez
AP
i
By Mariya Lewter
mlewter@macon.com
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
[
View the story "How are Falcons fans feeling the morning after Super Bowl LI?" on Storify
]
Related content
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
NFL & Atlanta Falcons
Suggested for you
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
1:21
Big tank of fish, pros grab attention at outdoor show.
Pause
0:33
Camellia trail opens in Middle Georia
2:32
Coroner cast as 'boom box guy' in Synovus Super Bowl commercial
1:53
French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'
2:21
Wesleyan responds to hate messages left in dorm
0:55
Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban
0:52
Body cameras new to Bibb deputies
1:39
People drawn to painted piano on Poplar
2:01
Parents tackle tough questions about race in schools
3:08
Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
3 days ago
Who's your Super Bowl team?
2:15
3 days ago
Who's your Super Bowl team?
1:34
14 days ago
Raucous crowd helps Falcons close Georgia Dome in style
0:45
a month ago
Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true
View more video
NFL & Atlanta Falcons
Brady makes his case as Falcons collapse
Brady leads biggest comeback, Patriots win 34-28 in OT
Brady suspects game jersey was stolen after Super Bowl win
Brady joyful over great night in which his mother was there
Judge who let Brady play offers his congratulations on win
Sports Videos
Comments