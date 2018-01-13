Veterans, Mount de Sales finish strong in state wrestling duals

The GHSA state dual wrestling championships wrapped up on Saturday afternoon at the Macon Coliseum with not only the crowning of state champions, but a handful of area teams putting together strong finishes as well in the team-based competition.
Mount de Sales was the top finishing area team on Saturday, battling back from a first-round loss to finish fourth in 1A. Despite losing in their first match of the tournament to Wesleyan 61-15, the Cavaliers didn't flinch. Instead, they went right back to work. Wins of 42-27 against Turner County and 48-36 over Irwin County kept Mount de Sales alive in the consolation bracket to move into the third-place match, a 54-25 loss to Trion.
Veterans finished among the top six teams in 5A, losing 46-28 to Cass in the consolation semifinals in the 16-team bracket. The Warhawks opened the tournament with a 69-9 win against Whitewater before a 34-31 loss to Locust Grove relegated them to the consolation bracket. Wins of 65-15 against Southwest Dekalb and 43-29 over Carrollton kept Veterans alive in the consolation bracket before Saturday's loss.
In 4A, Perry fell 54-21 in the first round to Blessed Trinity before being eliminated in a 53-25 loss to North Oconee. West Laurens finished third in 4A by way of a 45-24 win against Troup County in the consolation final.
Teams winning titles on Saturday were Commerce in 1A, Social Circle in 2A, North Hall in 3A, Jefferson in 4A, Buford in 5A Alexander in 6A and Camden County in 7A,
This weekend won't be the last time this season that wrestling champions will be crowned at the Macon Coliseum. The state individual wrestling championships will be held there Feb. 8-10.
