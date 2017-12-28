High School Sports

Scores of games in high school basketball tournaments

December 28, 2017 08:11 PM

Here are scores from high school basketball tournaments being held in Middle Georgia:

Mary Persons Holiday Classic

Boys

Northside 81, Putnam County 42

Carrollton 49, West Laurens 32

Girls

Putnam County, 57 Northside 56

Tattnall Square Christmas Classic

Girls

Lake Oconee Academy 46, Tattnall Square 44

Stratford 60, Union Grove 54

FPD 32, Strong Rock 28

Boys

Tattnall Square 64, Lake Oconee Academy 26

Northeast Christmas tournament

Boys

Mundy Mills 88, Rutland 86

Macon County 74, FPD 41

