Scores of games in high school basketball tournaments

Here are scores from high school basketball tournaments being held in Middle Georgia:
Mary Persons Holiday Classic
Boys
Northside 81, Putnam County 42
Carrollton 49, West Laurens 32
Girls
Putnam County, 57 Northside 56
Tattnall Square Christmas Classic
Girls
Lake Oconee Academy 46, Tattnall Square 44
Stratford 60, Union Grove 54
FPD 32, Strong Rock 28
Boys
Tattnall Square 64, Lake Oconee Academy 26
Northeast Christmas tournament
Boys
Mundy Mills 88, Rutland 86
Macon County 74, FPD 41
