Area basketball teams set to host post-Christmas tournaments

By Brad Harrison

sports@macon.com

December 26, 2017 04:14 PM

Once the calendar flips over to 2018, area high school basketball squads will be in the stretch run on the way to vying for positions in the postseason.

But before then, multiple teams will be taking part in post-Christmas tournaments this week. Locally, Northeast, Mary Persons and Tattnall Square will host tournaments featuring both boys and girls brackets.

The Alvin Copeland Christmas Classic tips off Wednesday at Northeast. The Raiders will host a girls bracket that includes Rutland and Laney, the state’s top-ranked 2A team, in addition to the fifth-ranked team in 1A, Macon County. Macon County’s boys will also take part and are ranked eighth in their classification.

The Mary Persons field includes 6A’s ninth-ranked girls team, Northside, and Putnam County, No. 2 in 2A. Host Mary Persons boasts the fourth-ranked boys team in 4A.

Seventh-ranked Stratford is among the ranked teams on the girls side of the Tattnall tournament, which begins Wednesday.

Alvin Copeland Christmas Classic, at Northeast

Girls

WEDNESDAY

Washington vs. Tri-Cities, 1 p.m.

Macon County vs. Laney, 4 p.m.

Lamar County vs. Rutland, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Macon County/Laney loser vs. Lamar County/Rutland loser, 1 p.m.

Northeast vs. Washington/Tri-Cities winner, 4 p.m.

Macon County/Laney winner vs. Lamar County/Rutland winner, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Consolation final, 1 p.m.

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Boys Bracket

WEDNESDAY

Macon County vs. Mundy’s Mill, 11 a.m.

FPD vs. Rutland, 2:30 p.m.

Johns Creek vs. Northeast, 5:30 p.m.

Washington vs. Lamar County, 8:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Macon County/Mundy’s Mill loser vs. FPD/Rutland loser, 11:30 a.m.

Johns Creek/Northeast loser vs. Washington/Lamar County loser, 2:30 p.m.

Macon County/Mundy’s Mill winner vs. FPD/Rutland winner, 5:30 p.m.

Johns Creek/Northeast winner vs. Washington/Lamar County winner, 2:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Consolation final, 2:30 p.m.

Championship final, 8:30 p.m.

Tattnall Square Christmas Tournament

Girls

WEDNESDAY

Stratford vs. Ola, noon

FPD vs. South Atlanta, 1:30 (In PE Gym)

Chattanooga vs. Union Grove. 3 p.m.

ELCA vs. Lake Oconee, 3 p.m.(In PE Gym)

Tattnall vs. Strong Rock, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

FPD vs. Strong Rock, noon

South Atlanta vs. ELCA, 1:30 p.m. (In PE Gym)

Lake Oconee vs. Tattnall, 3 p.m.

Ola vs. Chattanooga, 3 p.m. (In PE Gym)

Stratford vs. Union Grove. 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Chattanooga vs. Strong Rock, 12:30 p.m.

Lake Oconee vs. Stratford, 2 p.m.

Union Grove vs. ELCA, 5 p.m.

Tattnall vs. Ola, 6:30 p.m.

Boys

WEDNESDAY

Stratford vs. Lake Oconee, 1:30 p.m.

Chattanooga vs. Union Grove. 4:30 p.m.

Tattnall Square vs. Strong Rock, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Strong Rock vs. Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

Lake Oconee vs. Tattnall, 4:30 p.m.

Stratford vs. Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Chattanooga vs. Lake Oconee, 11 a.m.

Strong Rock vs. Stratford, 3:30 p.m.

Tattnall vs. Union Grove, 8 p.m.

Mary Persons Tournament

Girls

THURSDAY

Westside vs. Upson-Lee, 10 a.m.

Putnam County vs. Northside, 1 p.m.

Jackson vs. Griffin, 4 p.m.

Monticello vs. Mary Persons, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Westside/Upson-Lee loser vs. Putnam County/Northside loser, 10 a.m.

Jackson/Griffin loser vs. Monticello/Mary Persons loser, 1 p.m.

Westside/Upson-Lee winner vs. Putnam County/Northside winner, 4 p.m.

Jackson/Griffin winner vs. Monticello/Mary Persons winner, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Consolation final, 1 p.m.

Championship final, 7 p.m.

Boys

THURSDAY

West Laurens vs. Carrollton, 11:30 a.m.

Putnam County vs. Northside, 2:30 p.m.

Griffin vs. Jackson, 5:30 p.m.

Monticello vs. Mary Persons, 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

West Laurens/Carrollton loser vs. Putnam County/Northside loser, 11:30 p.m.

Griffin/Jackson loser vs. Monticello/Mary Persons loser, 2:30 p.m.

West Laurens/Carrollton winner vs. Putnam County/Northside winner, 5:30 p.m.

Griffin/Jackson winner vs. Monticello/Mary Persons winner, 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Consolation final, 2:30 p.m.

Championship final, 8:30 p.m.

