Area basketball teams set to host post-Christmas tournaments

Once the calendar flips over to 2018, area high school basketball squads will be in the stretch run on the way to vying for positions in the postseason.
But before then, multiple teams will be taking part in post-Christmas tournaments this week. Locally, Northeast, Mary Persons and Tattnall Square will host tournaments featuring both boys and girls brackets.
The Alvin Copeland Christmas Classic tips off Wednesday at Northeast. The Raiders will host a girls bracket that includes Rutland and Laney, the state’s top-ranked 2A team, in addition to the fifth-ranked team in 1A, Macon County. Macon County’s boys will also take part and are ranked eighth in their classification.
The Mary Persons field includes 6A’s ninth-ranked girls team, Northside, and Putnam County, No. 2 in 2A. Host Mary Persons boasts the fourth-ranked boys team in 4A.
Seventh-ranked Stratford is among the ranked teams on the girls side of the Tattnall tournament, which begins Wednesday.
Alvin Copeland Christmas Classic, at Northeast
Girls
WEDNESDAY
Washington vs. Tri-Cities, 1 p.m.
Macon County vs. Laney, 4 p.m.
Lamar County vs. Rutland, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Macon County/Laney loser vs. Lamar County/Rutland loser, 1 p.m.
Northeast vs. Washington/Tri-Cities winner, 4 p.m.
Macon County/Laney winner vs. Lamar County/Rutland winner, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Consolation final, 1 p.m.
Championship game, 7 p.m.
Boys Bracket
WEDNESDAY
Macon County vs. Mundy’s Mill, 11 a.m.
FPD vs. Rutland, 2:30 p.m.
Johns Creek vs. Northeast, 5:30 p.m.
Washington vs. Lamar County, 8:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Macon County/Mundy’s Mill loser vs. FPD/Rutland loser, 11:30 a.m.
Johns Creek/Northeast loser vs. Washington/Lamar County loser, 2:30 p.m.
Macon County/Mundy’s Mill winner vs. FPD/Rutland winner, 5:30 p.m.
Johns Creek/Northeast winner vs. Washington/Lamar County winner, 2:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Consolation final, 2:30 p.m.
Championship final, 8:30 p.m.
Tattnall Square Christmas Tournament
Girls
WEDNESDAY
Stratford vs. Ola, noon
FPD vs. South Atlanta, 1:30 (In PE Gym)
Chattanooga vs. Union Grove. 3 p.m.
ELCA vs. Lake Oconee, 3 p.m.(In PE Gym)
Tattnall vs. Strong Rock, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
FPD vs. Strong Rock, noon
South Atlanta vs. ELCA, 1:30 p.m. (In PE Gym)
Lake Oconee vs. Tattnall, 3 p.m.
Ola vs. Chattanooga, 3 p.m. (In PE Gym)
Stratford vs. Union Grove. 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Chattanooga vs. Strong Rock, 12:30 p.m.
Lake Oconee vs. Stratford, 2 p.m.
Union Grove vs. ELCA, 5 p.m.
Tattnall vs. Ola, 6:30 p.m.
Boys
WEDNESDAY
Stratford vs. Lake Oconee, 1:30 p.m.
Chattanooga vs. Union Grove. 4:30 p.m.
Tattnall Square vs. Strong Rock, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Strong Rock vs. Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.
Lake Oconee vs. Tattnall, 4:30 p.m.
Stratford vs. Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Chattanooga vs. Lake Oconee, 11 a.m.
Strong Rock vs. Stratford, 3:30 p.m.
Tattnall vs. Union Grove, 8 p.m.
Mary Persons Tournament
Girls
THURSDAY
Westside vs. Upson-Lee, 10 a.m.
Putnam County vs. Northside, 1 p.m.
Jackson vs. Griffin, 4 p.m.
Monticello vs. Mary Persons, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Westside/Upson-Lee loser vs. Putnam County/Northside loser, 10 a.m.
Jackson/Griffin loser vs. Monticello/Mary Persons loser, 1 p.m.
Westside/Upson-Lee winner vs. Putnam County/Northside winner, 4 p.m.
Jackson/Griffin winner vs. Monticello/Mary Persons winner, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Consolation final, 1 p.m.
Championship final, 7 p.m.
Boys
THURSDAY
West Laurens vs. Carrollton, 11:30 a.m.
Putnam County vs. Northside, 2:30 p.m.
Griffin vs. Jackson, 5:30 p.m.
Monticello vs. Mary Persons, 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
West Laurens/Carrollton loser vs. Putnam County/Northside loser, 11:30 p.m.
Griffin/Jackson loser vs. Monticello/Mary Persons loser, 2:30 p.m.
West Laurens/Carrollton winner vs. Putnam County/Northside winner, 5:30 p.m.
Griffin/Jackson winner vs. Monticello/Mary Persons winner, 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Consolation final, 2:30 p.m.
Championship final, 8:30 p.m.
