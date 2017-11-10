Roundup of Middle Georgia playoff matchups

The first round of the GHSA football playoffs begins Friday with matchups that include teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Jones and Monroe counties. In six of the 10 Friday night games, the opponents will be meeting for the first time.
One Middle Georgia team, Northside, plays Saturday night in Brunswick, while Stratford, with a 9-1, 5-0 record, earned a bye in the first round. Stratford will host the winner of the Fellowship Christian vs George Walton game in the second round of the playoffs next weekend.
First Presbyterian Day vs. Tattnall Square Academy
Time/Site: 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian
Record: FPD 7-3 (4-1), TSA 7-3 (3-2)
Series record: Tattnall Square leads the series 31-17
Last meeting: FPD defeated TSA in a 41-35 shootout on Oct. 20 at TSA.
Of note: FPD was able to pull out a win on Tattnall’s home turf. Can the Trojans return the favor when they make the 4 mile trek to face the Vikings. The winner of this matchup will travel to Athens Academy.
Mount de Sales at Darlington
Time/Site: 7:30 p.m at Darlington
Record: 6-4 (2-3)
Series record: 0-0
Last meeting: This is their first meeting.
Of note: The Cavaliers made the playoffs after going 0-5 in conference play a year ago. Their wins over Twiggs County and Wilkinson County avenged last season’s losses and paved the way for their return to the playoffs. If they win they will face Aquinas in the second round.
Southwest at Jefferson County
Time/Site: 7:30 p.m at Jefferson County
Record: 5-4
Series record: 0-0
Last meeting: This is their first meeting.
Of note: Southwest claimed the third seed in AA Region 3 by taking care of business in a three-way playoff held Monday. This makes the second season in a row that the Patriots will compete in postseason play. If they win they will face the winner between Berrian and Benedictine in the second round.
Peach County vs. Savannah
Time/Site: 8:00 p.m at Peach County
Record: 9-1 (6-0)
Series record: 0-0
Last meeting: This is their first meeting.
Of note: Peach County ran though their region enroute to a perfect 6-0 record. The only blemish on its season was a three-point loss to Warner Robbins. If Peach County wins, it will host the winner of Monroe and Pierce County.
Westside vs. Windsor Forest
Time/Site: 7:30 p.m at Westside
Record: 7-3 (5-1)
Series record: 0-0
Last meeting: This is their first meeting.
Of note: The Seminoles are battle tested. They have played seven playoff opponents this season (Howard, Southwest, Northside, Peach County, Jackson, Pike County and B.E.S.T. Academy). If they win, they would face the winner between Doherty and Liberty County in the second round.
Mary Persons vs. Carver
Time/Site: 7:30 p.m at Mary Persons
Record: 8-2 (5-0)
Series record: 0-1
Last meeting: The last time Mary Persons played Carver was in 2007. The Bulldogs suffered a 46-6 defeat.
Of note: The Bulldogs had to travel to Columbus in their previous playoff contest versus Carver. On Friday they will welcome the visiting Tigers in hopes that their home-field advantage will propel them to a victory. If they win, they will host either Baldwin or Eastside in the second round.
Howard at Americus
Time/Site: 7:30 p.m at Americus
Record: 6-4 (2-3)
Series record: 0-0
Last meeting: This is their first meeting.
Of note: Howard was 3-1 versus Macon teams. They defeated Mount De Sales, Central and Rutland. Their only defeat came against Westside. If they win they would face North Clayton or Thomson in the second round.
Warner Robins vs. South Effingham
Time/Site: 7:30 p.m at Warner Robins
Record: 10-0 (4-0)
Series record: 0-0
Last meeting: This is their first meeting.
Of note: The Demons enter the playoffs undefeated for the first time since 2004 when they won the state title. In fact, they have won a state title every time they have had an undefeated record in the regular season. If they win they will face Eagles Landing or Whitewater in the second round.
Jones County vs. Griffin
Time/Site: 7:30 p.m at Jones County
Record: 9-1 (7-1)
Series record: 1-2
Last meeting: The two teams met in 2011 and Jones County claimed a regular season 21-7 victory.
Of note: Jones County plays eight regional games, the most of any playoff team in the area. If they win they will face either Wayne County or Thomas County Central in the second round.
Northside vs. Brunswick
Time/Site: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Brunswick
Record: 7-3 (2-2)
Series record: 1-0
Last meeting: Northside defeated Brunswick 38-13 in a second-round playoff matchup in 2006.
Of note: This is the lowest Northside has been seeded since 2004. In that season the team advanced to the second round of the playoffs. If the team wins Friday it will face Lakeside or Tucker.
