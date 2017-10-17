Six area teams are ranked in this week’s state football poll

Stratford has moved into the Georgia Sports Writers Association rankings in GHSA Class 1A at No. 10.
The Eagles (7-0) travel to Wilkinson County on Friday night. Stratford joined Tattnall Square (7-0) in the Class 1A top 10 with the Trojans sitting at No. 4. Tattnall hosts FPD on Friday.
In Class 6A, Northside (6-2) is ranked fifth heading into a road game with Coffee on Friday.
In Class 5A, Warner Robins (8-0) is ranked fourth, while Jones County (7-0) is fifth. Warner Robins is off this week, while Jones County travels to Ola.
In Class 3A, Peach County (6-1) is ranked third as it prepares for a home game with Kendrick.
Also, Mary Persons (5-2) received votes in Class 4A entering a Region 2-4A showdown with West Laurens.
Georgia Sports Writers Association Football Poll
First place votes in parentheses:
Class 7A
1. Lowndes (9)
2. Archer (7)
3. Grayson
4. South Forsyth
5. Colquitt County
6. Tift County
7. Walton
8. McEachern
9. North Gwinnett
10. Brookwood
Others receiving votes: Marietta 5, Mill Creek 5, Parkview 4, North Paulding 1
Class 6A
1. Lee County (14)
2. Tucker (1)
3. Mays (1)
4. Dalton
5. Northside
6. Harrison
7. Coffee
8. Winder-Barrow
9. Douglas Co.
10. Langston Hughes
Others receiving votes: Glynn Academy 11, Richmond Hill 7, Allatoona 3, Brunswick 3, Alexander 2, Sequoyah 1
Class 5A
1. Rome (15)
2. Stockbridge (1)
3. Buford
4. Warner Robins
5. Jones County
6. Griffin
7. Carver-Atlanta
8. Starr’s Mill
9. Flowery Branch
10. Kell
Others receiving votes: Wayne County 7, Carrollton 5, Ware County 5, Banneker 3, Clarke Central 1
Class 4A
1. Cartersville (16)
2. Thomson
3. Jefferson
4. Ridgeland
5. Blessed Trinity
6. Marist
7. Burke County
8. Woodward Academy
9. Troup
10. Cedartown
Others receiving votes: Mary Persons 12, Heritage-Catoosa 7, Eastside-Covington 1
Class 3A
1. Cedar Grove (16)
2. Greater Atlanta Christian
3. Peach County
4. Jenkins-Savannah
5. Calhoun
6. Bremen
7. Crisp County
8. Morgan County
9. Monroe Area
10. Lovett
Others receiving votes: Windsor Forest 12, Pike County 6, Dawson Co. 2
Class 2A
1. Benedictine (16)
2. Screven County
3. Thomasville
4. Hapeville Charter
5. Brooks County
6. Rabun County
7. Jefferson County
8. Heard County
9. Callaway
10. Dodge County
Others receiving votes: Swainsboro 9, Toombs County 2
Class 1A
1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (16)
2. Prince Avenue Christian
3. Manchester
4. Tattnall Square
5. Irwin County
6. Mount Paran Christian
7. Macon County
8. Emanuel County Institute
9. Clinch County
t10. Stratford
t10. Wesleyan
Others receiving votes: Charlton County 4, Mt. Zion-Carroll 3, Calvary Day 2, Athens Academy 1, Commerce 1
