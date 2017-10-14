Warner Robins running back Jarius Burnette (20) finds running room and a first down during first half action against Harris County.
High School Sports

Breaking down the area’s top high school football performances

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

October 14, 2017 11:32 AM

A look at the top 10 performances Friday from high school football players from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:

Jarius Burnette, Warner Robins: The senior had 11 carries for 183 yards and two touchdowns in the Demons’ win over Harris County.

Josiah Cotton, Mount de Sales: The sophomore had 25 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown in the Cavaliers’ win over Wilkinson County.

Deondre Duehart, Stratford: The sophomore had 21 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ win over FPD.

Cody Farr, Covenant: The senior completed 10-of-19 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns rushed 15 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns in Covenant’s win over Georgia Christian.

Chris Gibson, Peach County: The senior had 10 carries for 127 yards and three touchdowns in the Trojans’ win over Rutland.

Antonio Gilbert, Peach County: The senior completed 7-of-10 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns against Rutland.

Adrian Hardwick, Mount de Sales: The senior had 15 carries for 163 yards and three touchdowns against Wilkinson County.

Tyler Jordan, Stratford: The senior had 12 rushes for 121 yards and two touchdowns against FPD.

Titus Moore, FPD: The senior had eight catches for 157 yards and a touchdown against Stratford.

Cory Munson, Northside: The junior made two field goals, including a 59-yarder that forced overtime, in the Eagles’ loss to Lee County.

