Area teams begin to make their moves through softball, volleyball playoffs

The GHSA softball and volleyball playoffs got started this past week, and several area teams in both sports are still alive moving into the next round.
In softball, Houston County Jones County, Perry, Rutland, Peach County, Mount de Sales and Stratford all advanced.
In Class 6A, Houston County defeated Richmond Hill and will host Lakeside-Evans. In Class 5A, Jones County defeated McIntosh and will play at South Effingham. In Class 4A, Perry defeated Columbus and will play at Thomson. In Class 3A, Rutland defeated Islands and will play at Appling County, while Peach County defeated Jenkins and will play at Worth County. In Class 1A private, Mount de Sales defeated Fellowship and will play at Mount Pisgah, while Stratford defeated Hebron Christian and will play at Brookstone.
Also in Class 1A private, FPD and Tattnall Square received byes and will host the next round — FPD against Darlington and Tattnall against either Landmark or Mount Paran.
Northside was eliminated in Class 6A, while Veterans (Class 5A) and Mary Persons (Class 4A) also lost.
In volleyball, Houston County, Veterans, Perry and Mount de Sales advanced, while FPD lost.
In Class 6A, Houston County defeated Evans and will host Effingham County. In Class 5A, Veterans defeated Eagle’s Landing and will host Whitewater. In Class 4A, Perry defeated Eastside and will play at Northside-Columbus. In Class 1A, Mount de Sales defeated Galloway and will host Fellowship.
