Mary Persons wide receiver Deadrek Alford stretches out to haul in a pass from quarterback J.T. Hartage on Friday. EVAN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH

Area football fans make their selection for player of the week

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

October 11, 2017 4:01 PM

Mary Persons’ Deadrek Alford was selected by readers of The Telegraph and Macon.com as the player of the week Wednesday.

The junior wide receiver had nine catches for 164 yards and a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ win over Upson-Lee.

The other nominees were Dalton Cox (FPD), Deondre Duehart (Stratford), Chris Gibson (Peach County), Antonio Gilbert (Peach County), J.T. Hartage (Mary Persons), Destin Mack (Tattnall Square), Eli Mashburn (Warner Robins), Titus Moore (FPD) and Quintin Sewell (Howard).

This week’s nominees will be posted Saturday at Macon.com and Sunday in The Telegraph. Fans can vote until noon each Wednesday at Macon.com/contest.

Big-time matchups

Region play has kicked into full gear for area teams, and there are a couple of huge region games Friday night.

In GHSA Region 1-6A, Northside, which is ranked fourth in Class 6A, travels to Leesburg to face top-ranked Lee County. The Eagles have won six straight games since losing their season opener to Warner Robins, while the Trojans are 7-0. Both teams are 1-0 in region play.

In Region 7A-1A, Stratford hosts FPD. The Eagles are 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the region, while the Vikings are 5-1 and 2-0.

