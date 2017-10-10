Northside set for showdown with top-ranked Lee County

The Northside Eagles are ranked fourth in this week’s Georgia Sports Writers Association poll, and they are headed to a showdown Friday with top-ranked Lee County.
The Eagles have won six straight games to sit at 6-1 overall and 1-0 in GHSA Region 1-6A. Lee County is 7-0 and 1-0.
In Class 5A, Warner Robins and Jones County are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively. Warner Robins (7-0, 1-0 Region 1-5A) hosts Harris County on Friday, while Jones County (6-0, 4-0 Region 4-5A) hosts Union Grove.
In Class 3A, Peach County is ranked third. The Trojans (5-1, 2-0 Region 4-3A) host Rutland on Friday.
In Class 1A, Tattnall Square is ranked fifth. The Trojans (6-0, 2-0 Region 7A-1A) play Friday at Twiggs County.
Mary Persons (Class 4A) and Stratford (Class 1A) both received votes. Mary Persons hosts West Laurens on Friday, while Stratford hosts FPD.
Georgia Sports Writers Association Football Poll
First place votes in parentheses:
Class 7A
1. Grayson (17)
2. Lowndes
3. Archer
4. Tift County
5. South Forsyth
6. Colquitt County
7. Walton
8. McEachern
9. North Gwinnett
10. Brookwood
Others receiving votes: Mill Creek 8, North Cobb 3, Parkview 3, Milton 2, Mountain View 1
Class 6A
1. Lee County (15)
2. Tucker (1)
3. Mays (1)
4. Northside
5. Dalton
6. Harrison
7. Coffee
8. Winder-Barrow
9. Alexander
10. Douglas Co.
Others receiving votes: Brunswick 11, Glynn Academy 8, Langston Hughes 3, Richmond Hill 3, Sequoyah 2, Allatoona 1, Stephenson 1
Class 5A
1. Rome (16)
2. Stockbridge
3. Buford (1)
4. Warner Robins
5. Jones County
6. Carrollton
7. Griffin
8. Carver-Atlanta
9. Starr’s Mill
10. Flowery Branch
Others receiving votes: Kell 5, Ware County 4, Wayne County 4, Bainbridge 3, Banneker 2
Class 4A
1. Cartersville (17)
2. Thomson
3. Jefferson
4. Ridgeland
5. Blessed Trinity
6. Marist
7. Burke County
8. Woodward Academy
9. Troup
10. Cedartown
Others receiving votes: Mary Persons 15, Heritage-Catoosa 14, Eastside-Covington 2
Class 3A
1. Cedar Grove (17)
2. Greater Atlanta Christian
3. Peach County
4. Jenkins-Savannah
5. Calhoun
6. Bremen
7. Crisp County
8. Monroe Area
9. Morgan County
10. Lovett
Others receiving votes: Windsor Forest 8, Pike County 5, Dawson Co. 1, Westside-Macon 1
Class 2A
1. Benedictine (17)
2. Callaway
3. Screven County
4. Hapeville Charter
5. Thomasville
6. Rabun County
7. Brooks County
8. Jefferson County
9. Dodge County
10. Heard County
Others receiving votes: Toombs County 5, Swainsboro 4
Class 1A
1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (17)
2. Prince Avenue Christian
3. Manchester
4. Irwin County
5. Tattnall Square
6. Mount Paran Christian
7. Macon County
8. Emanuel County Institute
9. Clinch County
10. Wesleyan
Others receiving votes: Stratford 13, Athens Academy 4, Mt. Zion-Carroll 4, Commerce 3, Charlton County 2, Calvary Day 1
