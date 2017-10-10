Northside defensive back Alijah McGhee, back, and the Eagles travel to Lee County on Friday.
Northside defensive back Alijah McGhee, back, and the Eagles travel to Lee County on Friday. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

Northside set for showdown with top-ranked Lee County

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

October 10, 2017 2:03 PM

The Northside Eagles are ranked fourth in this week’s Georgia Sports Writers Association poll, and they are headed to a showdown Friday with top-ranked Lee County.

The Eagles have won six straight games to sit at 6-1 overall and 1-0 in GHSA Region 1-6A. Lee County is 7-0 and 1-0.

In Class 5A, Warner Robins and Jones County are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively. Warner Robins (7-0, 1-0 Region 1-5A) hosts Harris County on Friday, while Jones County (6-0, 4-0 Region 4-5A) hosts Union Grove.

In Class 3A, Peach County is ranked third. The Trojans (5-1, 2-0 Region 4-3A) host Rutland on Friday.

In Class 1A, Tattnall Square is ranked fifth. The Trojans (6-0, 2-0 Region 7A-1A) play Friday at Twiggs County.

Mary Persons (Class 4A) and Stratford (Class 1A) both received votes. Mary Persons hosts West Laurens on Friday, while Stratford hosts FPD.

Georgia Sports Writers Association Football Poll

First place votes in parentheses:

Class 7A

1. Grayson (17)

2. Lowndes

3. Archer

4. Tift County

5. South Forsyth

6. Colquitt County

7. Walton

8. McEachern

9. North Gwinnett

10. Brookwood

Others receiving votes: Mill Creek 8, North Cobb 3, Parkview 3, Milton 2, Mountain View 1

Class 6A

1. Lee County (15)

2. Tucker (1)

3. Mays (1)

4. Northside

5. Dalton

6. Harrison

7. Coffee

8. Winder-Barrow

9. Alexander

10. Douglas Co.

Others receiving votes: Brunswick 11, Glynn Academy 8, Langston Hughes 3, Richmond Hill 3, Sequoyah 2, Allatoona 1, Stephenson 1

Class 5A

1. Rome (16)

2. Stockbridge

3. Buford (1)

4. Warner Robins

5. Jones County

6. Carrollton

7. Griffin

8. Carver-Atlanta

9. Starr’s Mill

10. Flowery Branch

Others receiving votes: Kell 5, Ware County 4, Wayne County 4, Bainbridge 3, Banneker 2

Class 4A

1. Cartersville (17)

2. Thomson

3. Jefferson

4. Ridgeland

5. Blessed Trinity

6. Marist

7. Burke County

8. Woodward Academy

9. Troup

10. Cedartown

Others receiving votes: Mary Persons 15, Heritage-Catoosa 14, Eastside-Covington 2

Class 3A

1. Cedar Grove (17)

2. Greater Atlanta Christian

3. Peach County

4. Jenkins-Savannah

5. Calhoun

6. Bremen

7. Crisp County

8. Monroe Area

9. Morgan County

10. Lovett

Others receiving votes: Windsor Forest 8, Pike County 5, Dawson Co. 1, Westside-Macon 1

Class 2A

1. Benedictine (17)

2. Callaway

3. Screven County

4. Hapeville Charter

5. Thomasville

6. Rabun County

7. Brooks County

8. Jefferson County

9. Dodge County

10. Heard County

Others receiving votes: Toombs County 5, Swainsboro 4

Class 1A

1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (17)

2. Prince Avenue Christian

3. Manchester

4. Irwin County

5. Tattnall Square

6. Mount Paran Christian

7. Macon County

8. Emanuel County Institute

9. Clinch County

10. Wesleyan

Others receiving votes: Stratford 13, Athens Academy 4, Mt. Zion-Carroll 4, Commerce 3, Charlton County 2, Calvary Day 1

